Before the sun rose on Faith Bible Fellowship Church in Manchester Township on Oct. 22, a Kinsley Construction crane was in place ready to get to work. By late afternoon, the aging tower on top of the sanctuary, with a crack and a lean, was replaced with a gleaming reminder of the congregation’s faith piercing the blue sky.

According to Helen Gemmill, a deacon with the church, the current church was built in 1974 on donated farmland. “It was deteriorated, it’s got a huge crack in it … it’s a foot out of center, it was unstable and we had to replace it,” she said as the crane cable was lashed to the tower.

The church started a capital fund, receiving donations from within and outside the congregation, for the replacement of the tower and quickly raised the $54,000 needed for the new 48-foot tower. “We wanted to make sure the money raised … was from people who wanted this as their legacy,” Gemmill added.

While the church was originally in the middle of farmland in 1974, housing has filled in around the church over the following decades and it’s a visible landmark Gemmill noted.

The original tower had louvers and a now defunct sound system that could play music. The new tower has windows and will be lit at night.

The congregation made a day of it, with the Rev. Wesley Bunting cooking breakfast and then burgers and hotdogs for lunch on the front lawn of the parsonage as members lined up their chairs to watch the transformation. Previously, children of the congregation were encouraged to write their names and the date of the event on the wood beams inside the new tower for future generations to find.

“For us it’s not an architectural feature … It would symbolize for us pointing heavenward and at the same time being a beacon of our faith to this community, our faith in the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Bunting said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Faith Bible Fellowship Church replaced 50-year-old tower in one day using a crane