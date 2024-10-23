Central Pa. boasts many cryptid sightings. Have you seen any of these creatures?

In the late 1880s, a mysterious creature haunted Clark Alley in York, disguising itself as a horse thief, a boy selling newspapers and even a bottle of beer. It was never caught, but what was it — a ghost or a shapeshifting cryptid?

Cryptids have always fascinated me. I grew up in Northwest Louisiana, near the Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma borders, and the Kisatchie National Forest was essentially my backyard. All the Bigfoot hunters reading this probably know that area: it’s not far from where the Boggy Creek Monster in Arkansas lives. It’s also reported to be home to shapeshifters, the Swamp Stalker and even a type of thunderbird.

Of course, the prevalence of these monsters coincides nicely with the real monsters we have in Louisiana: alligators, gar (a large fish with alligator-like teeth), cougars, bears and giant snakes. Pennsylvania has its fair share of real-life beasts, and a healthy dose of cryptid legends, too. You can find at least one legend in each region of this vast state, and if you’re like me, you want to see them all.

But what exactly are cryptids?

Cryptids and cryptozoologists

Cryptids are an animal that has been claimed to exist but never proven to be real. Of course, there are many cryptozoologists and amateur cryptid hunters who would argue that their existence has been proven, but the findings are not accepted by mainstream scientists.

It should be noted that cryptids don't have to be supernatural or mythical creatures. Take alligator gar, for example. There was a time it was simply a legend, but it is a real (and terrifying) fish. The narwhal, giant sturgeon and giant squid also make the list of creatures once thought to be mythical, but are all-too real.

Cryptozoology, or the study of cryptids, is a pseudoscience that focuses on creatures mentioned in local legends and folklore, such as Bigfoot, the Chupacabra and the Jersey Devil. The fact that cryptozoology isn’t a real science hasn’t stopped its popularity, though.

In fact, cryptids are so popular that the United States Bureau of Land Management keeps and publishes a record of sightings. Maps have even been made about the most famous beast from each state. In Texas, you'll find the Chupacabra. The Specter Moose haunts Maine and the Skunk Ape is popular in Florida. While many would expect Bigfoot to be Pennsylvania's most popular cryptid, it's actually the squonk.

What is a squonk?

The squonk is reported to live in the hemlock forests of northern Pennsylvania. It is a pig-like creature with very saggy skin covered in warts, and while most people would dismiss that as a hunter who ran into a diseased wild hog, the squonk is unique in that it cries — a lot.

You see, having such hideous skin makes this little creature very, very sad, so it weeps constantly, leaving a tear-soaked trail behind it. If you catch one, it will become so distressed that it will cry until it turns into a puddle of tears.

Sounds to me like it just needs a good moisturizer.

Cryptids closer to home

The squonk is a true Pennsylvania original, and one I’d love to meet, but if you want to road trip to nearby cryptid sightings, you are in luck: Central Pa. is full of them.

Bigfoot is a very popular cryptid all around the country, but he’s supposedly been sighted in the commonwealth over 1,300 times. A map of Pennsylvania Bigfoot sightings has been made to track the creatures' whereabouts, and Sasquatch hunters have frequented the forests all over the state to catch a glimpse of the giant ape-like beast.

The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (yes, that's a real thing) has a running tally of the number of sightings per county, and Central Pa. has claimed 13 over the last 30 years, with the oldest sighting going back to 1973 in York. There have been a total of 124 first-hand accounts of Bigfoot encounters across the state. If you want to go looking for a Bigfoot, it’s fairly easy to do. Just pull up a map of supposed sightings and take a hike to that location. There are even Bigfoot groups that can help, such as the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Society , the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Project and Pennsylvania Bigfoot Investigations .

But if Bigfoot doesn’t interest you, maybe one of these legends will.

The Albatwitch

I moved to Columbia, Pa. in February, so I had not heard of the Albatwitch until September, when I began seeing signs for The Albatwitch Festival.

The Albatwitch is a mini-Sasquatch, standing about 4-foot-tall. It’s said to live around the Susquehanna River in the Chickies Rock area. The name “Albatwitch” is thought to be derived from a Pennsylvania Dutch-English word meaning “apple-snitch,” because the hairy creature has a habit of stealing apples and throwing them at people.

Albatwitches live in trees and prefer to keep hidden. If you are hiking along Chickies Rock and hear a cracking sound, similar to a breaking branch, above you, an Albatwitch may be nearby.

In the past, Albatwitch hunts were held in Lancaster County to find the elusive creature. No one has ever caught one, though. Maybe they didn’t bring along enough apples.

If you want to find an Albatwitch , head to Chickies Rock (it’s a nice hike) and bring along a sack or two of Honeycrisps, Golden Delicious or Pink Lady apples. I’m not sure which kind an Albathwitch prefers, since I’ve not met one (yet), but variety never hurt.

The Imp of Clark Alley

Have you heard of the obscure legend of the Imp of Clark Alley in York? Rissa Miller, a journalist, York native and local supernatural expert, said she believes this creature was a shapeshifter, although some claim it was a ghost.

The Imp showed up in 1880 and caused a ruckus, showing itself to many people in different forms. Sometimes, this creature would appear to people as a horse-thief, but on many other occasions it would appear like a beer bottle or liquor bottle and roll around. Residents even tried to capture the bottles, but never could.

It was said to later appear to a group of Victorian ghost hunters, manifesting as a boy selling newspapers. When the group got closer to the boy, he vanished.

Next, the Imp appeared to a woman on King Street as a slender figure clad in black. The final appearance of it was auditory only, and said to have been the sound of hay being tossed about. After that, the Imp of Clark Alley vanished, only to be remembered in local folklore.

Miller created a Youtube video to discuss the Imp. You can visit its old haunting spots in York if you want to catch a glimpse of this mischievous being.

The Hanover Chupacabra

The Chupacabra has long been said to haunt the deserts of the Southwestern United States and Mexico, but there have been sightings in Hanover.

“To me, this is about how as people migrate, their stories move with them. As more Latinx people settle in the South Central Pennsylvania area, so does their folklore,” said Miller.

A chupacabra is a creature that resembles a real-life gargoyle. It is said to be a bipedal creature that is around 3 feet tall, with a long tail and short gray, patchy hair. It has sharp teeth and claws, which it uses to attack animals, particularly goats.

In 2016, several people claimed to have spotted one in Hanover, but no one got a photo of it and the claims died down after a week. There have been several other sightings of this scary critter in Pennsylvania over the years, but most people think that it’s a fox or a coyote with mange. In fact, several people in desert areas have claimed to have found the corpses of these creatures, but they turned out to be sick coyotes.

I have often joked that I will die trying to pet something I shouldn’t, so maybe it’s a good thing live chupacabras aren’t easy to find. I don’t think this is one that I will be taking my kids hunting for, but if you insist on searching out one of the bloodsuckers, take along a camera and get some photos.

The Werewolf of Lancaster County

Are you Team Vampire or Team Werewolf?

I am definitely in the “team werewolf” camp. I have watched more werewolf movies than I care to admit ("Silver Bullet" is still my favorite) and I would definitely track one down, if I could.

Lancaster County has a longstanding werewolf legend that I may just have to investigate for myself.

In East Donegal Township, in the village of Rowenna, there is a cemetery known as Shock Graveyard that has stood for two-centuries. There's a short wall surrounding it, with no entrance. The only way to get in is to go over the wall.

The graveyard is also known as Hans Graf Cemetery , after a Swiss Mennonite and one of the earliest settlers in the region. Hans Graf isn’t buried there, but an inscription on the outside of the wall reads “Within this God’s Acre rest the descendants of Hans Graf."

There are 31 headstones in the yard, with the oldest dating back to 1797. The cemetery is the final resting place of some of Graf's descendants, and some were allegedly killed for being werewolves.

Another variation of the story says that Hans was bitten by a werewolf, becoming one himself.

Whatever the origins, tales related to the cemetery say that ghost dogs and white werewolves haunt the grounds, and even when they don't see the apparitions, visitors say they hear dogs howling and barking in the cemetery.

Want to see the werewolf? Head over to the cemetery on the night of a full moon and walk the perimeter of the graveyard seven times. This werewolf isn't friendly, though, and legend says it will kill anyone who tries to summon it this way. Maybe take along some silver bullets, just in case.

Dogmen

Dogmen have been sighted all around the country as early as the 1700s. French fur traders called these cryptids “loup garou” or werewolf. In Louisiana, our most famous cryptid is the “Rougarou” — a swamp werewolf.

Dogmen have been seen across Pennsylvania, too. Those who claim to have seen a dogman describe it as about 7 feet tall when standing on its hind legs, very muscular, covered by hair and having a man’s body and a wolf's head.

Dogmen are reported as being more aggressive than other cryptids and will charge at humans, so maybe this is one you don’t want to go looking for.

The Belsnickel

As Halloween comes to a close, and Christmas is ramping up, the Belsnickel is right around the corner.

Belsnickel is a grumpy, fur-clad, whip-wielding, dirty figure who sometimes gives out gifts. He comes at night and raps on windows, jingles bells and yells at children. His goal? To get children to behave for Christmas, of course.

While Belsnickel may seem like only a Christmas cryptid, some versions of the story have him appearing as early as Halloween, just in time to watch kids as they trick-or-treat.

But Belsnickel isn’t Krampus - he’s not demonic, he doesn’t have horns or claws. He’s a man, in the sense that Santa Claus is a man, and he may be watching you this year.

Kettle Creek Monster

The Kettle Creek Monster, also called the West Branch Dugong and the Susquehanna Seal, was said to lurk in the waters of the Susquehanna River near Lock Haven. Its legend dates back to over a century.

In 1897, it was described as a marine animal as large as an ox or hippopotamus that howled and thrashed about at night. Fewer and fewer sightings of the creature were reported in the 1900s, and many suspect it died or escaped to larger bodies of water, but maybe you should be extra careful paddling in the Susquehanna in Clinton County.

Susquehanna's Mystery Thing

The Susquehanna River is one of - if not the - oldest rivers in the world. Who knows what lurks there?

Another marine cryptid said to call this river home is the Susquehanna’s Mystery Thing. One of the most recent sightings of the creature was in the early 2000s in Northumberland County.

It was described as looking like a small submarine about to surface. Some think that it could be Susquehanna Seal, relocated and living its best life in larger waters.

The Hidebehind

It peeks around trees. It stalks you in the dark. The Hidebehind was a fearsome creature in Native American lore, said to snatch people in the middle of the night. For many, it’s just another name of a Bigfoot. The Sasquatch before the name "Sasquatch" was popularized.

One simple saying may link this creature to York County - “Don’t look behind you on Toad Road.”

There’s no burned asylum on Toad Road, but people have heard screams and felt someone — something — watching them. Maybe it’s a Hidebehind?

The Conewago Phantom/Old Red Eyes

Mothman is popular in the Virginias, but this man-sized creature with huge bat-like wings and glowing red eyes has also been reported in South Central Pa., particularly around an area called the Forks, just north of New Oxford in Adams County.

Multiple sightings have been reported since the 1980s of this red-eyed beast, but you may not want to actually encounter one. They are said to appear to humans before a large disaster, like a bridge collapse.

Are aliens cryptids?

Part of the prevalence for such creature sightings in this region may be because of the Appalachian mountains —they're very old, vast, dense and mysterious. What creatures could they hold?

Go outside of Pennsylvania, but still in the Appalachians, and you will find The Bell Witch in Tennessee, the Moon-Eyed People in North Carolina and the Flatwoods Monster in West Virginia. In fact, listening to a podcast episode on the Flatwoods Monster is what got me interested in learning the cryptid legends near me.

But the Flatwoods Monster is said to be an alien, not an earthly creature. That makes me wonder — are aliens cryptids? I say they are.

In a study conducted by Travel Lens, an online travel publication, Pennsylvania was listed as the sixth most prominent state in the country for UFO sightings. Over the last two decades, there have been 4,769 UFO reports across the commonwealth.

Many of these were done in the 1940s, but they are well-documented in the Supernatural Files at the York County History Center, Miller said.

The National UFO Reporting Center (yes, that is also a real thing) has a database of more than 80,000 unidentified flying object reports from 1910-2014. Based on information from that database, West Chester has reported 31 UFO sightings, York has reported 35, Harrisburg has claimed 36, State College boasts 28 sightings, Lancaster has claimed 35 and Philadelphia tops the list at an alleged 121 sightings. Personally, UFO watching seems to be a fun one for the whole family to join in.

Whether you are hoping to catch a glimpse of a Bigfoot, meet a werewolf or trap a squonk, you won’t have to travel far to hunt for Pennsylvania cryptids — but maybe you should bring along a camera for proof in case you do encounter one..

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Central Pa. boasts many cryptid sightings. Have you seen any of these creatures?