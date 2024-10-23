Week 10 football preview: Eastern York hosts New Oxford for final Division II game of year

Finally, the last week of the high school football regular season is here.

In just a few short days, the rollover toward district playoffs will begin and November football will return to the YAIAA. But we've still got one good week left of action within the conference to get through.

Before Week 10 gets going, here are previews for the top three matchups in the YAIAA to keep tabs on, as well as schedules for the remaining games around the league.

New Oxford (9-0, 5-0) at Eastern York (8-1, 4-1)

The Colonials still hold a firm grip on first place in Division II, but the Golden Knights have a chance to play spoiler. If the Golden Knights win on Friday, they'll split to share with both West York − which is also 4-1 − and the Colonials.

Eastern York does present a solid case. Its offense has still continued to produce at a high rate through nine weeks, behind quarterback Quinn Bramble and routine rushing threat Nuh'si Valenti. Even when the Knights do have a slow night offensively, they've still either kept the margins close − their 20-18 loss to West York comes to mind − or the defense has picked up the slack like in its win over Susquehannock.

While New Oxford boasts a slightly smaller scoring average, its consistency is key. It hasn't scored less than 30 points in a game since its 21-0 win over Cocalico. That rout was their lowest scoring game of the year. Not to mention they've held all but two of their opponents to two touchdowns or less this year.

York Suburban (0-9, 0-6) at Northeastern (0-9, 0-6)

No matter how it shakes out, someone's losing streak is ending this week. The Trojans and the Bobcats have both been itching for a win all year, and now is the best − and last chance before the regular season concludes.

The Trojans have struggled to match the offensive outputs of their harder-hitting opponents like Eastern York, West York and New Oxford, but there has been noticeable improvements. They took Dover down to the wire and even threatened Susquehannock back in Week 7.

But the Bobcats have also performed at their best when facing opponents outside of Division I. They dropped more than 20 points against both Kennard-Dale and Biglerville. Friday might be another breakout night for the Bobcats if their offense can get running.

Littlestown (6-3, 5-1) at Bermudian Springs (8-1, 6-0)

Every successive week becomes the biggest stage for Littlestown. It's climbed and maintained its position among the best in Division III through a grinding, gritty playstyle − and a double-digit margin of victory here and there. But Week 10 saved the best for last. The Eagles, the current kings of the hill, are playing host.

Bermudian Springs has been on top of the standings for good reason. Jack Gautsch is a Swiss Army Knife player that can fit in and succeed wherever he's put. Eddie Sebright is averaging 95 rushing yards per game and leads the team in sacks. Don't forget Carter Storm hounding opponents while on the defensive line.

Friday's Week 10 games

Dallastown at Red Lion

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock

Spring Grove at South Western

West York at Dover

York High at Central York

York Catholic at Delone Catholic

York Tech at Biglerville

