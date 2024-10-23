Open in App
    • York Daily Record

    Penn State football prediction vs. Wisconsin: Here's what the Lions can teach us now ...

    By Frank Bodani, York Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    The question begs to be asked: Is Penn State football really the third-best team in the nation?

    Of course, we don't know yet, despite the expected poll proclamations . It's too early because teams like the Nittany Lions are still growing (or receding) into who they truly are. And there's more parity than ever in major college football. And the Lions haven't played their toughest opponent yet. And ...

    The point is, Penn State has earned the opportunity to keep trying to prove its ranking and to stay undefeated. The next step is Saturday night in Wisconsin's raucous Camp Randall Stadium (7:30 p.m., NBC) . Against a team that appears to be suddenly finding itself.

    The Badgers will be at home, they feel good about themselves and have beat up three straight suspect opponents by a combined 117-16.

    But this night will be more about Penn State. It is the decidedly more talented, experienced and deeper team on all sides. It should be more rested, prepared and even healthier (i.e. star running back Nick Singleton, offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh) following an off-week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oi5fs_0wINBl6000

    The Lions have already shown they can win in tough road environments, proved they can finish strong when things don't necessarily start well.

    They are the one with the difficult-to-defend offense and the high-round NFL Draft picks-to-be on defense.

    They must weather Wisconsin's early shots and adjust, like they have done with remarkable success so far. No one has been more dominant − or better defensively − in critical third quarters this season (outscoring opponents 59-3).

    Time has arrived: Is Penn State football's defense about to rise or slide? Linebacker U. in the crosshairs

    What top coaches earn: Where does Penn State football coach James Franklin's salary rank in the Big Ten?

    This will be an opportunity to learn a little more about what can make this Penn State team different, how potentially special it can become.

    The lesson is straight-forward: Does it have the focus, perseverance and feel-good togetherness to handle this business trip the way it should?

    That's the tricky part about undefeated, midseason teams. Ones that sometimes are stale coming out of an off-week. (Penn State lost such games in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022). Ones that must keep growing and learning and taking steps forward − before it plays the most talked about game of its season.

    The Ohio State Buckeyes will arrive in Beaver Stadium on Nov. 2, two Saturdays from now.

    Penn State figures to still be undefeated when it does.

    Bodani's prediction: Penn State 27, Wisconsin 14

    Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

    This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football prediction vs. Wisconsin: Here's what the Lions can teach us now ...

