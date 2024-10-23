Open in App
    New surveillance system installed in Penn Park to enhance safety: York City Police

    By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abBFF_0wINBDHQ00

    York City Police have installed a comprehensive surveillance camera system in Penn Park to help improve safety for the community, according to a news release.

    The city also has a new crime reporting system.

    The department recently announced the two efforts.

    The new surveillance system at Penn Park is expected to offer safer recreational use of the open space and provide enhanced security for area schools, especially at dismissal time, a news release states.

    “This project holds special significance for the community, coming after the tragic losses of Tony Orr, Jr., Michael Keys and Malaki Beady,” the news release states. “The camera system stands as a powerful step toward fostering a safer environment for all.”

    The city credited Dave Rudolph of York City Public Works, Kim Robertson of finance, and the teamwork of police Captains Daniel Lentz and Daniel Aikey along with other stakeholders for bringing the project to fruition.

    New online reporting system offered

    York police are now offering an online citizen reporting system.

    The department has partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to offer the Desk Officer Reporting System, a news release states. It allows residents to file reports for minor crimes without speaking with an officer.

    The types of reports that can be made online include:

    • Criminal mischief
    • Criminal mischief to a vehicle
    • Harassment by communication
    • Hit-and-run of a motor vehicle crash
    • Lost property
    • Theft
    • Theft from an automobile
    • Traffic complaint

    The incidents must have occurred within the City of York, and there is not a known suspect involved, according to the release.

    Here is a link to file a report: https://secure.coplogic.com/dors/startreport/300009839 .

    This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: New surveillance system installed in Penn Park to enhance safety: York City Police

    Meme Feliciano
    2d ago
    so wait till so many have been hurt or killed to do it
