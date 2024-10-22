YAIAA coaches announce 2024 boys soccer players of the year, coaches of the year, all-stars

The YAIAA boys soccer coaches rolled out their picks for league all-stars across all three divisions on Sunday night.

Central York junior forward Alex Neff was named as the Division I Player of the Year. Neff led the division with 12 goals and 12 assists for the Panthers.

Senior forward Dylan Logue from Kennard-Dale earned Division II Player of the Year honors. Logue recorded 18 goals and four assists for the Rams.

Division III named both a Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year. York Catholic senior Christian Ludwig was named as the Player of the Year after notching 15 goals and 14 assists as a midfielder. Biglerville junior Luke Hartzel earned the Goalkeeper of the Year honor with seven clean sheets this season.

As for coaches of the year, the league selected Central York's Bryan Linz, Susquehannock's Brett Maxwell and Fairfield's Brad Wilock as the Division I, II and III Coaches of the Year.

YAIAA seniors will also participate in the annual all-star game, to be held at 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 at York College of Pennsylvania.

Here are the YAIAA all-stars by division, as selected by the league's coaches.

Division I

Player of the Year: Alex Neff, Central York, jr., forward

Coach of the Year: Bryan Linz, Central York

First Team

Alex Neff, Central York, jr., forward

Roberto Lozano, Central York, sr., midfield

Matt DeBell. Central York, jr., midfield

Daniel Mace, Central York, jr. goalkeeper

Logan Ungerland, Dallastown, sr., defense

Austin Keja, Dallastown, sr., midfield

Carter Eaton, Northeastern, sr., midfield

Lincoln Wertz, Northeastern, sr., forward

Gavin Thomas, Northeastern, jr., midfield

Keenan Lynch, Red Lion, jr., midfield

Maddox Snyder, Red Lion, sr.

Owen Gatchell, Red Lion

Joe Maloney, South Western, sr., midfield

Carson Albright, Spring Grove, sr., forward

Jose Espinoza, York High, sr., defense

Second Team

Kyle Setler, Central York, jr., midfield/defense

Will Dellinger, Central York, sr. defense

Cameron Starner, Central York, sr. forward

Grayson Kelly, Dallastown, jr., defense

Derek Gross, Northeastern, sr., defense

Dean Merrill, Northeastern, so., midfield

Jackson Wertz, Northeastern, jr., defense

Ryan Cooley, Red Lion

Riley Patterson, Red Lion

Cole Dettinger, South Western, sr., midfield

Parker Salemme, Spring Grove

Bennett, Sterner, Spring Grove

Chayton Bridwell, Spring Grove

Nick Brandt, Spring Grove, goalkeeper

Youvens Alixe, York High, so., forward

Division II

Player of the Year: Dylan Logue, Kennard-Dale, sr., forward

Coach of the Year: Brett Maxwell, Susquehannock

First Team

Nathan Miller, Dover, jr., midfield

Noah Brady, Eastern York, sr., forward

Dylan Logue, Kennard-Dale, sr., forward

Logan Summer, Kennard-Dale, sr., goalkeeper

Jason Blough, Kennard-Dale, sr., midfield

Diego Diaz, New Oxford, sr., forward

Ablov Bangura, Susquehannock, so., forward

Bakarr Jah, Susquehannock, sr., defense

Nate Fairbend, Susquehannock, sr.

Nathan McGladrie, West York, sr., forward

Jackson Miller, York Suburban, sr., defense/forward

Second Team

K.J. Lavetan, Eastern York, sr., midfield

Aiden Hetter, Eastern York, sr., defense

Colin Jester, Kennard-Dale, sr., defense

Brayden Nagel, Kennard-Dale, sr., forward

Iker Garcia, New Oxford, jr., defense

Gabriel Diaz, New Oxford, jr., defense

Ryan Beckett, Susquehannock, so., defense

Evan Glanz, Susquehannock, sr., defense

Jonathan Stermer, York Suburban, so., defense

Brayden Egger, York Suburban, so., midfield

Gehret Gentzyel, York Suburban, sr., goalkeeper

Honorable Mention

Luke Hoffman, Dover, so., midfield

Landon Heiland, Eastern York, sr., goalkeeper

Richard Staner, Eatsern York, so., defense

Cole Runkle, Eastern York, so., defense

Dominic Mannarino, Kennard-Dale, sr., midfield

Colin Ragula, New Oxford

Brady Derkosh, Susquehannock, jr., midfield

Phil Lingenfelter, West York, sr., midfield

Eddie Laracuente-Ruiz, West York, sr., defense

Division III

Player of the Year: Christian Ludwig, York Catholic, sr., midfield

Goalkeeper of the Year: Luke Hartzel, Biglerville, jr.

Coach of the Year: Brad Wilock, Fairfield

First Team

Owen Hickok, Bermudian Springs, sr., forward/midfield

Enrique Torres, Bermudian Springs, sr., defense

Josh Felipe-Hernandez, Bermudian Springs, so., midfield

Kody Mendoza, Biglerville, sr., midfield/forward

Daniel Sanchez, Biglerville, sr., defense

Luke Hartzel, Biglerville, jr. goalkeeper

Michael Carter, Delone Catholic, sr., midfield

JP Groves, Delone Catholic, sr., central defensive midfielder

Ethan Sevison, Delone Catholic, sr., midfield

Nolan Kruse, Delone Catholic, sr., left wing

Ciaran Phelan, Fairfield, sr., midfield

Brock Herb, Fairfield, sr., defense

Cullen Nakielny, Hanover, jr.,

Victor Guzman, Littlestown, so., midfield

Christian Ludwig, York Catholic, sr., midfield

Mike Glazer, York Catholic, jr., forward

Joey Kelchaw, York Catholic, so., defense

Kobin Proudfoot, York Catholic, so., midfield

Second Team

Gabriel Crews, Bermudian Springs, sr., right wing

Landon Oehmig, Bermudian Springs, jr., forward/midfield

Maximus Elliott, Bermudian Springs, jr., central defensive midfield

Cole Weikert, Bermudian Springs, so., central attacking midfield/left wing

Alex Morales, Biglerville, sr., defensive midfield

Manuel Morales-Garcia, Biglerville, jr., midfield/striker

Enrique Lua-Zavala, Biglerville, sr., left wing

Parker Black, Biglerville, so., defense

Dominik Luetje, Biglerville, jr., defensive midfield

A.J. Neiderer, Delone Catholic, sr., center-back

Dacosta Wivell, Delone Catholic, jr., left-back

Will Holtz, Delone Catholic, so., striker

Michael Phelan, Fairfield, so., midfield/striker

Victor Garazo, Fairfield, sr., defense

Alex Almanza-Morales, Hanover, jr.

Gavin Lee, Littlestown, so., midfield/striker

Jesus Martinez-Ruiz, York Catholic,so., goalkeeper

Rees Ludwig, York Catholic, fr., striker

Vince Buscemi, York Catholic, jr., striker

Derek Noel, York Catholic, fr., midfield

Jacob Kelchaw, York Catholic, sr., defense

Elisa Daijubu, York Catholic, jr., defense

Ryan Brown, York Catholic, sr., central defensive midfield

