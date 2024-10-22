Open in App
    YAIAA coaches announce 2024 boys soccer players of the year, coaches of the year, all-stars

    By Jack Gleckler, York Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHzGD_0wGob1dm00

    The YAIAA boys soccer coaches rolled out their picks for league all-stars across all three divisions on Sunday night.

    Central York junior forward Alex Neff was named as the Division I Player of the Year. Neff led the division with 12 goals and 12 assists for the Panthers.

    Senior forward Dylan Logue from Kennard-Dale earned Division II Player of the Year honors. Logue recorded 18 goals and four assists for the Rams.

    Division III named both a Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year. York Catholic senior Christian Ludwig was named as the Player of the Year after notching 15 goals and 14 assists as a midfielder. Biglerville junior Luke Hartzel earned the Goalkeeper of the Year honor with seven clean sheets this season.

    As for coaches of the year, the league selected Central York's Bryan Linz, Susquehannock's Brett Maxwell and Fairfield's Brad Wilock as the Division I, II and III Coaches of the Year.

    YAIAA seniors will also participate in the annual all-star game, to be held at 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 at York College of Pennsylvania.

    Here are the YAIAA all-stars by division, as selected by the league's coaches.

    VOTE: Polls are open! Vote for your favorite YAIAA athlete of the week for Oct. 14-19

    District 3 Soccer Schedule: District 3 boys and girls soccer tournament schedules, results for YAIAA teams

    Division I

    Player of the Year: Alex Neff, Central York, jr., forward

    Coach of the Year: Bryan Linz, Central York

    First Team

    • Alex Neff, Central York, jr., forward
    • Roberto Lozano, Central York, sr., midfield
    • Matt DeBell. Central York, jr., midfield
    • Daniel Mace, Central York, jr. goalkeeper
    • Logan Ungerland, Dallastown, sr., defense
    • Austin Keja, Dallastown, sr., midfield
    • Carter Eaton, Northeastern, sr., midfield
    • Lincoln Wertz, Northeastern, sr., forward
    • Gavin Thomas, Northeastern, jr., midfield
    • Keenan Lynch, Red Lion, jr., midfield
    • Maddox Snyder, Red Lion, sr.
    • Owen Gatchell, Red Lion
    • Joe Maloney, South Western, sr., midfield
    • Carson Albright, Spring Grove, sr., forward
    • Jose Espinoza, York High, sr., defense

    Second Team

    • Kyle Setler, Central York, jr., midfield/defense
    • Will Dellinger, Central York, sr. defense
    • Cameron Starner, Central York, sr. forward
    • Grayson Kelly, Dallastown, jr., defense
    • Derek Gross, Northeastern, sr., defense
    • Dean Merrill, Northeastern, so., midfield
    • Jackson Wertz, Northeastern, jr., defense
    • Ryan Cooley, Red Lion
    • Riley Patterson, Red Lion
    • Cole Dettinger, South Western, sr., midfield
    • Parker Salemme, Spring Grove
    • Bennett, Sterner, Spring Grove
    • Chayton Bridwell, Spring Grove
    • Nick Brandt, Spring Grove, goalkeeper
    • Youvens Alixe, York High, so., forward

    Division II

    Player of the Year: Dylan Logue, Kennard-Dale, sr., forward

    Coach of the Year: Brett Maxwell, Susquehannock

    First Team

    • Nathan Miller, Dover, jr., midfield
    • Noah Brady, Eastern York, sr., forward
    • Dylan Logue, Kennard-Dale, sr., forward
    • Logan Summer, Kennard-Dale, sr., goalkeeper
    • Jason Blough, Kennard-Dale, sr., midfield
    • Diego Diaz, New Oxford, sr., forward
    • Ablov Bangura, Susquehannock, so., forward
    • Bakarr Jah, Susquehannock, sr., defense
    • Nate Fairbend, Susquehannock, sr.
    • Nathan McGladrie, West York, sr., forward
    • Jackson Miller, York Suburban, sr., defense/forward

    Second Team

    • K.J. Lavetan, Eastern York, sr., midfield
    • Aiden Hetter, Eastern York, sr., defense
    • Colin Jester, Kennard-Dale, sr., defense
    • Brayden Nagel, Kennard-Dale, sr., forward
    • Iker Garcia, New Oxford, jr., defense
    • Gabriel Diaz, New Oxford, jr., defense
    • Ryan Beckett, Susquehannock, so., defense
    • Evan Glanz, Susquehannock, sr., defense
    • Jonathan Stermer, York Suburban, so., defense
    • Brayden Egger, York Suburban, so., midfield
    • Gehret Gentzyel, York Suburban, sr., goalkeeper

    Honorable Mention

    • Luke Hoffman, Dover, so., midfield
    • Landon Heiland, Eastern York, sr., goalkeeper
    • Richard Staner, Eatsern York, so., defense
    • Cole Runkle, Eastern York, so., defense
    • Dominic Mannarino, Kennard-Dale, sr., midfield
    • Colin Ragula, New Oxford
    • Brady Derkosh, Susquehannock, jr., midfield
    • Phil Lingenfelter, West York, sr., midfield
    • Eddie Laracuente-Ruiz, West York, sr., defense

    'We have each other' | York Catholic's Ludwig share a brotherly bond on the soccer field

    Division III

    Player of the Year: Christian Ludwig, York Catholic, sr., midfield

    Goalkeeper of the Year: Luke Hartzel, Biglerville, jr.

    Coach of the Year: Brad Wilock, Fairfield

    First Team

    • Owen Hickok, Bermudian Springs, sr., forward/midfield
    • Enrique Torres, Bermudian Springs, sr., defense
    • Josh Felipe-Hernandez, Bermudian Springs, so., midfield
    • Kody Mendoza, Biglerville, sr., midfield/forward
    • Daniel Sanchez, Biglerville, sr., defense
    • Luke Hartzel, Biglerville, jr. goalkeeper
    • Michael Carter, Delone Catholic, sr., midfield
    • JP Groves, Delone Catholic, sr., central defensive midfielder
    • Ethan Sevison, Delone Catholic, sr., midfield
    • Nolan Kruse, Delone Catholic, sr., left wing
    • Ciaran Phelan, Fairfield, sr., midfield
    • Brock Herb, Fairfield, sr., defense
    • Cullen Nakielny, Hanover, jr.,
    • Victor Guzman, Littlestown, so., midfield
    • Christian Ludwig, York Catholic, sr., midfield
    • Mike Glazer, York Catholic, jr., forward
    • Joey Kelchaw, York Catholic, so., defense
    • Kobin Proudfoot, York Catholic, so., midfield

    Second Team

    • Gabriel Crews, Bermudian Springs, sr., right wing
    • Landon Oehmig, Bermudian Springs, jr., forward/midfield
    • Maximus Elliott, Bermudian Springs, jr., central defensive midfield
    • Cole Weikert, Bermudian Springs, so., central attacking midfield/left wing
    • Alex Morales, Biglerville, sr., defensive midfield
    • Manuel Morales-Garcia, Biglerville, jr., midfield/striker
    • Enrique Lua-Zavala, Biglerville, sr., left wing
    • Parker Black, Biglerville, so., defense
    • Dominik Luetje, Biglerville, jr., defensive midfield
    • A.J. Neiderer, Delone Catholic, sr., center-back
    • Dacosta Wivell, Delone Catholic, jr., left-back
    • Will Holtz, Delone Catholic, so., striker
    • Michael Phelan, Fairfield, so., midfield/striker
    • Victor Garazo, Fairfield, sr., defense
    • Alex Almanza-Morales, Hanover, jr.
    • Gavin Lee, Littlestown, so., midfield/striker
    • Jesus Martinez-Ruiz, York Catholic,so., goalkeeper
    • Rees Ludwig, York Catholic, fr., striker
    • Vince Buscemi, York Catholic, jr., striker
    • Derek Noel, York Catholic, fr., midfield
    • Jacob Kelchaw, York Catholic, sr., defense
    • Elisa Daijubu, York Catholic, jr., defense
    • Ryan Brown, York Catholic, sr., central defensive midfield

