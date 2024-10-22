Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • York Daily Record

    A symbolic descendent of the American Revolution Liberty Tree is planted in York

    By Paul Kuehnel, York Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    York County welcomed America250PA, the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial, on Oct. 17, 2024 for the Liberty Tree Project to plant a special tree at the Colonial Courthouse in York it also coincides with York County's 275th anniversary.

    According to the America250PA website , the new tree in York has a symbolic tie to the passion of the American Revolutionary War.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PA8dD_0wGnlTEu00

    "During the American Revolutionary War, the Sons of Liberty often convened under the nation's original Liberty Tree in Boston, to discuss their opposition to British rule in the colonies. This historic tree became a beacon of hope to colonists and a symbol of American freedom. In an attempt to stymie these colonists, the British destroyed Boston's Liberty Tree. Suddenly, patriots throughout the 13 colonies began to designate new Liberty Trees."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SraMY_0wGnlTEu00

    The website goes on to say that the last known original Liberty Tree sat on the campus of Saint John's University in Maryland, until it was destroyed by Hurricane Floyd in 1999. Seeds from a scion of the original tree include the York tree.

    The event included the William Penn J-ROTC presenting the colors and dignitaries speaking.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjNQt_0wGnlTEu00

    York Mayor Michael Helfrich took the moment of historic solidarity to address politics in 2024. "Communication is supposed to foster our better nature, not degrading each other, not tearing each other down but looking to see where we can agree and where we can work together to build a stronger, in this case a new nation, now a stronger nation... That's what the Liberty Tree stands for, and I hope it will stand here for another 250 years to remind people that this is who we are and this is why we became a country."

    The Liberty Tree Project is one initiative of America250PA that will plant a Liberty Tree in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

    This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: A symbolic descendent of the American Revolution Liberty Tree is planted in York

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard19 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Will Penn State football create enough 'havoc' at Wisconsin? 4 keys to victory
    York Daily Recordlast hour
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy