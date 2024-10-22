York County welcomed America250PA, the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial, on Oct. 17, 2024 for the Liberty Tree Project to plant a special tree at the Colonial Courthouse in York it also coincides with York County's 275th anniversary.

According to the America250PA website , the new tree in York has a symbolic tie to the passion of the American Revolutionary War.

"During the American Revolutionary War, the Sons of Liberty often convened under the nation's original Liberty Tree in Boston, to discuss their opposition to British rule in the colonies. This historic tree became a beacon of hope to colonists and a symbol of American freedom. In an attempt to stymie these colonists, the British destroyed Boston's Liberty Tree. Suddenly, patriots throughout the 13 colonies began to designate new Liberty Trees."

The website goes on to say that the last known original Liberty Tree sat on the campus of Saint John's University in Maryland, until it was destroyed by Hurricane Floyd in 1999. Seeds from a scion of the original tree include the York tree.

The event included the William Penn J-ROTC presenting the colors and dignitaries speaking.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich took the moment of historic solidarity to address politics in 2024. "Communication is supposed to foster our better nature, not degrading each other, not tearing each other down but looking to see where we can agree and where we can work together to build a stronger, in this case a new nation, now a stronger nation... That's what the Liberty Tree stands for, and I hope it will stand here for another 250 years to remind people that this is who we are and this is why we became a country."

The Liberty Tree Project is one initiative of America250PA that will plant a Liberty Tree in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: A symbolic descendent of the American Revolution Liberty Tree is planted in York