District 3 field hockey tracker: Two YAIAA teams reach quarterfinals

(This story was updated to accurately reflect the most current information.)

Eight YAIAA field hockey teams will begin their quests for District 3 titles this week.

The competition began in three classes on Wednesday, with only three teams hosting first-round games.

YAIAA tournament runner-up Spring Grove comes in as the highest-seeded team at No. 5 in Class 2A.

Here is a look at the District 3 tournament schedule involving YAIAA teams (results will be posted after the games are played):

Class A

First round, Wednesday, Oct. 23

Camp Hill 7, Biglerville 0: The 10th-seeded Canners ran into a Mid-Penn buzzsaw in their opener. The Division III co-champs end the season 14-4-1.

Wyomissing 4, Littlestown 1: The Bolts and Wyomissing traded goals in the first quarter, but they couldn't keep it going against Spartans. The Division III co-champs closed out the season with a 13-6 record.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals, Saturday, Oct. 26

Spring Grove (5) at Palmyra (4), 11 a.m.

First round, Wednesday, Oct. 23

Warwick 9, Kennard-Dale 0: The 16th-seeded Rams closed out the season 10-8-1.

Spring Grove 2, East Pennsboro 1: The Rockets were the only YAIAA squad to defeat a non-league team and reach the quarterfinals. They used a pair of second-half goals to get past the Panthers. A win sends the Rockets to the state tournament. A loss forces them to move through the losers' bracket to reach the tournament.

Hershey 3, Susquehannock 0: The YAIAA champion Warriors' district woes continued, this time against Hershey. The Division II champs ended their season with a 16-2 mark.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals, Saturday, Oct. 26

Central York (10) at Lower Dauphin (2), 11 a.m.

First round, Wednesday, Oct. 23

Central York 2, Dallastown 1: There is a saying in field hockey, "every corner is a goal." It never happens that way, but Central made the reverse true Wednesday night in Dallastown.

Every Panther goal was a corner.

Madison Craig put the finishing touches on a pass from Taryn Mariano in the first quarter to give Central the early lead off one of their five first-half corners. After Dallastown's Reagan Bailey scored the equalizer in the second quarter, Lily Barnes gave the Panthers the lead for good off a pass from Ryan Engleman.

"It was a low straight shot from the right side," Barnes said of her game-winning goal. "I hit it to Ryan and she drove it in. It was up in the air a little bit and I just tipped it in the goal."

Central York coach Alexa Taylor didn't seem surprised that Engleman contributed to the winning score. She said Engleman and Jennah Hershberger are the glue that holds the team together and are the playmakers on the field.

"I love this team, and to be recognized by a coach like that, it feels really good," Engleman said. "We put everything we have into every single game and we are here to help those girls through it and support them in any way that we can."

Spring Grove kept the ball in the Central York half of the field for most of the fourth quarter, and earned several corners, but couldn't find the goal.

The Panthers, who defeated the Wildcats twice in their three meetings this season, will play at Lower Dauphin at 11 a.m. Saturday. Dallastown, the Division I champs, close the season with a 13-5-1 record.

Penn Manor 8, Red Lion 0: The Lions closed out the season with a 9-10 record.

