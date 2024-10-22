Open in App
    Opinion: Pennsylvania elections are fair and accurate: Here's how I know

    By Dawn Cutaia,

    2 days ago

    So after living in Oregon and then Florida,  I came to the conclusion that York County is where my people are.  Originally from Queens, N.Y., I am a little surprised that I feel most comfortable in this semi-rural town - especially since I only just learned - at 56 years of age - that each strand of silk is one corn kernel.

    But York is my community - and it was time to come home - just in time to vote in a swing state where my vote will make a difference thanks to the electoral college.  For people living in swing states, we have an oversized say in who gets elected and therefore an oversized responsibility to stay informed and vote.  Which is why I’ve asked everyone - from the clerk at Giant, to the guys helping me load wood at Lowes, “Hey are you registered to vote?”

    In both Florida and Oregon I voted by mail.  It was easy and fast.  You could look up the status of your ballot online and you had time to fix it.  I wasn’t concerned about anyone changing my vote.  In my whole voting life I’ve never worried about that  - but when Trump lost in 2020 he made these wild allegations that our system was “rigged” due to “rampant voter fraud” and he continues to make these baseless allegations even today.

    There are two reasons why I know that our elections are fair and accurate.

    First, the fact that no one has confessed to this wide spread, multi-state conspiracy among hundreds of people to commit voter fraud, despite the fact that it has been four years since it supposedly happened, is the strongest evidence that it never happened.  After more than 20 years practicing criminal defense I assure you: people will turn on each other the very first chance they get to save themselves. The first time they get arrested for a DUI or other criminal complication, they are going to leverage this information.  Additionally, it is not possible that hundreds of times across the country all these people were recklessly asking others to conspire with them, but amazingly left no trace behind - no text messages, or Facebook messages, or Google searches.  There was not one shred of credible evidence of widespread fraud - despite sixty court cases, that went in front of dozens of federal judges in several different states, many of whom were Trump appointed judges.

    To borrow from Obama, “Come on, man.”

    I appreciate that folks thought us liberals were organized enough to pull that off; we’re not. But even if we were, it’s impossible to do when both parties participate in watching elections to make sure they are fair.  There are people in both parties working the polls  - especially in swing states.  That’s what makes us a swing state, right?  We aren't blue Oregon or red Florida.  We are a mix of both.  Our community is working together to keep our elections fair and make sure that everyone’s vote counts.  And that’s what brings me to my second reason I know our elections aren’t rigged.

    The people working in our election system are members of our communities.  These are your friends, your neighbors, your family  - your people.  There are people right now from your community working to make sure that everyone’s vote counts even if it is for someone who they themselves are not voting for. There are people volunteering to take people to the polls, to help people vote by mail -in ballot, and many people - including some of my fellow lawyers - who are volunteering to be poll observers.  There are even volunteer attorneys who will go to court on election day if someone is being denied the right to vote or if there is interference with the right to vote - and I know this because my law partner Suzanne Smith ended up in front of a Court of Common Pleas judge a few years ago on election day, after hours, to help a woman vote.  She even paid a hefty filing fee for the motion out of her own pocket (which I probably would not have done but Suzanne is nicer than I am).

    Why are people willing to do this?  Because the vast majority of us believe in democracy and in making sure your vote counts.  All over the country we have volunteers helping to make sure democracy survives and people’s votes are properly counted.

    I don’t know a single person I’m friends with, have worked with, or even know casually on either side of the political spectrum who would ever think it’s OK to cancel people’s votes and commit such a terrible federal crime - and I doubt you know anyone like that either.

    We are protecting the right to vote for each other and that’s a pretty spectacular thing. So make sure you vote.  It is your civic right but also your civic responsibility - not just to democracy, and not just to yourself, but to your community.

    Dawn Cutaia is an attorney based in York County.

    This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Opinion: Pennsylvania elections are fair and accurate: Here's how I know

