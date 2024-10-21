Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • York Daily Record

    Traffic alert: Route 30 West to close for a weekend in November for a sinkhole repair

    By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    A section of Route 30 in York County will be closed the first weekend in November so crews can repair a sinkhole, according to the state Department of Transportation.

    The sinkhole is along the shoulder of Route 30 westbound near the off-ramp to Route 74 in West Manchester Township, the release states.

    PennDOT plans to close Route 30 westbound in the area of the sinkhole starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, the release states. The road is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, but PennDOT warns the work might take longer.

    If the weather is inclement, the work will be done the following weekend, the release states.

    Travelers might face traffic congestion and delays. Drivers should avoid the area if possible, the release states.

    The work is being done as part of an $8.7 million pavement patching project on Route 30 between Route 74 and Interstate 83. JVI Group Inc. of York Springs is the contractor, the release states.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9re4_0wFKlVzu00

    How to detour around the Route 30 closure

    Traffic will be detoured while crews repair the sinkhole.

    Drivers heading west on Route 30 should turn right on Roosevelt Avenue and proceed to Route 238 (Church Road).

    Drivers should turn left onto Church Road and head west to Route 74. They can then make another left on Route 74 to return to Route 30.

    To check traffic conditions, visit 511PA.com . 511PA also is available on apps for iPhone and Android devices.

    This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Traffic alert: Route 30 West to close for a weekend in November for a sinkhole repair

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Popular Pennsylvania Eatery Serves The 'Most-Loved Dish' In The State
    WUSL Power 9922 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Brandon de Wilde: 5 Decades After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy