A section of Route 30 in York County will be closed the first weekend in November so crews can repair a sinkhole, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The sinkhole is along the shoulder of Route 30 westbound near the off-ramp to Route 74 in West Manchester Township, the release states.

PennDOT plans to close Route 30 westbound in the area of the sinkhole starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, the release states. The road is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, but PennDOT warns the work might take longer.

If the weather is inclement, the work will be done the following weekend, the release states.

Travelers might face traffic congestion and delays. Drivers should avoid the area if possible, the release states.

The work is being done as part of an $8.7 million pavement patching project on Route 30 between Route 74 and Interstate 83. JVI Group Inc. of York Springs is the contractor, the release states.

How to detour around the Route 30 closure

Traffic will be detoured while crews repair the sinkhole.

Drivers heading west on Route 30 should turn right on Roosevelt Avenue and proceed to Route 238 (Church Road).

Drivers should turn left onto Church Road and head west to Route 74. They can then make another left on Route 74 to return to Route 30.

To check traffic conditions, visit 511PA.com . 511PA also is available on apps for iPhone and Android devices.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Traffic alert: Route 30 West to close for a weekend in November for a sinkhole repair