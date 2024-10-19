Open in App
    Does Penn State play today? College football schedule for Nittany Lions after Week 8 bye

    By Craig Meyer, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46S6rH_0wDPyDtS00

    Penn State football earned its biggest, most emphatic win of the season last Saturday when it trekked across the country and beat Big Ten newcomer USC 33-30 in overtime in a game the Nittany Lions had trailed by 14 early in the third quarter.

    At the midway point of the 2024 regular season, coach James Franklin ’s team is well-positioned to reach its biggest and most pressing goals.

    With a 6-0 record, Penn State is No. 3 in the US LBM Coaches Poll , behind only Texas and Oregon. Quarterback Drew Allar has shown signs of progress in his first season in coach Andy Kotelnicki’s offense. And after his 224 yards on 17 catches against USC, Tyler Warren looks like perhaps the best tight end in the country.

    So following the thrilling victory against the Trojans , what’s next for the Nittany Lions?

    Here’s what you need to know about Penn State and its schedule for Week 8 of the college football season:

    REQUIRED READING: Analysis: How Drew Allar finally became the Penn State football quarterback everyone wants

    Does Penn State play today?

    Penn State will be idle during Week 8 of the college football season after making the trip back from Los Angeles.

    It’s the Nittany Lions’ second bye of the 2024 season, coming almost exactly one month after they were off during Week 3 of the regular season.

    While Penn State will undoubtedly appreciate the rest after a hard-earned victory, it will need to make the most of its time off. This week will be the final bye the Nittany Lions have this season, as they’ll play in each of the final six weeks of the year, which could immediately be followed by the Big Ten championship game.

    Following the bye, Penn State will take on Wisconsin on the road before returning to Happy Valley for what will likely be its biggest game of the regular season: A home date with No. 5 Ohio State. After the matchup with the Buckeyes , the Nittany Lions have no games remaining against opponents currently ranked in the top 25 of either major poll. In fact, none of Penn State’s final four opponents are more than one game above .500 heading into Week 8.

    REQUIRED READING: How two of Penn State football's most 'unlikely' heroes won the day at USC

    Penn State football schedule 2024

    Here’s a look at the Nittany Lions’ full 2024 football schedule, including dates, times and television channel designations:

    All times Eastern.

    • Saturday, Aug. 31: at West Virginia (W, 34-12)
    • Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Bowling Green (W, 34-27)
    • Saturday, Sept. 14: BYE
    • Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Kent State (W, 56-0)
    • Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. No. 21 Illinois* (W, 21-7)
    • Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. UCLA* (W, 27-11)
    • Saturday, Oct. 12: at No. 15 USC* (W, 33-30 OT)
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: BYE
    • Saturday, Oct. 26: at Wisconsin* | 7:30 p.m. | NBC ( Fubo , Peacock )
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. No. 5 Ohio State*
    • Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Washington*
    • Saturday, Nov. 16: at Purdue*
    • Saturday, Nov. 23: at Minnesota*
    • Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. Maryland*

    * Denotes Big Ten game

    This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Does Penn State play today? College football schedule for Nittany Lions after Week 8 bye

