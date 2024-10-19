The story behind how Central York secured a game with Ohio's Archbishop Hoban

Central York's Week 9 game against Archbishop Hoban wasn't supposed to happen.

Well, not initially. To be fair, it's an odd matchup on paper. The two schools sit five hours apart, and high school teams from Ohio and Pennsylvania facing off is more likely among teams along the states' shared border. Out-of-state teams paying visits to York aren't uncommon these days − the Rose Bowl Kickoff Classic has brought in teams from different states the past two years.

But Central York's situation is special. It sought out Archbishop Hoban to fill a gap.

"It all came about because we had a Week 9 bye, the way that our league set it up," Central York coach Gerry Yonchiuk said. "The last time we had a Week 9 bye, we were fortunate to pick up Reading. But we could not find an opponent. We tried for four months to find one."

Yonchiuk was apprehensive about a potential furlough so close to the postseason. The Panthers were already anticipating a bye week following the conclusion of the regular season. Two empty weeks in a three-week span doesn't do any good when trying to keep a team fresh.

So, Yonchiuk and the Panthers' athletic department went searching. According to the coach, he and Central York athletic director Dan Hagerman scoured through potential opponents from seven different states. They sent out requests to state coaches associations, as well as any individual team that might be open to visit York.

Enter the Knights.

"They couldn't find a game either," Yonchiuk said. "They played in eight state championships the last eight years, and won five of them. They're a really, really good program. But we thought if we can be competitive and play as hard as we can, we felt it could help us in the postseason. So, that's why we went ahead and scheduled it."

With the amount of travel that's required, other teams might need help finding lodging for the night or the day before to accommodate for the drive. But the Knights didn't require that. They drove the five hours to York on Friday morning, stopping briefly every two hours to let the players stretch.

They didn't even stay the night in York. They drove back after the game − a 41-7 loss for the Panthers − wrapped up.

It helps to have a high-caliber program pay a visit late in the year, regardless of the outcome or which state the opponent hails from. Yonchiuk sees Week 9 as a good guide to what he and his staff need to focus on ahead of the postseason. The Knights boast a host of Division I recruits − Ohio State commit Eli Lee among them − and Yonchiuk believes the matchup lets his players test themselves against a high-caliber opponent.

Plus, the Panthers will have an opportunity next year to take a crack at the Knights. Yonchiuk and Hagerman didn't just settle on a one-and-done game. They finagled a home-and-home series with the Knights. Yonchiuk hopes to take the team out to the Akron-area early next year, and make use of the lengthy road trip where he's able.

"I'm hoping we can go out the day before next year," Yonchiuk said. "My goal was to take our team to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I thought that would be a great experience and really work hard to fundraise for it to make it happen. It's unique for our players, because of some of the guys they have are Division I recruits. If they can play well and get great film, it can only enhance them."

