Newberry Township Police charged a man who shot an arrow into the bathroom of a home

Newberry Township Police arrested a man who allegedly shot an arrow into a home and punched a resident after being confronted about it, according to court records.

Dennis A. Brown, 29, of no fixed address, has been charged with offenses, including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

He is being held in York County Prison on $50,000 bail, according to online court records.

Police responded Tuesday to the 700 block of Cassel Road for a report of a fight. A man told an officer that Brown shot an arrow into his home earlier in the day, according to an affidavit of probable cause. It flew through an exterior wall and became lodged in the bathroom wall.

If the man would have been sitting on the toilet, police wrote in the affidavit, "the arrow was at the perfect height that it would have impaled (his) head, causing death."

The man told police that when he confronted Brown about it, Brown punched him in the face several times, the affidavit states.

Police obtained security video, which showed Brown loading an arrow into a crossbow and walking through a yard. "You can hear the crossbow being fired," police wrote in the affidavit. Brown then walked back with the crossbow in his hand.

The damage is estimated at more than $500, the affidavit states.

