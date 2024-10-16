'We have each other': York Catholic's Ludwig share a brotherly bond on the soccer field

York Catholic's Christian and Rees Ludwig each have memories intertwined with soccer at an intrinsic level.

The brothers have lived in the sport for years. Their father, Mark, was the head men's soccer coach at York College from 1998 until 2014. Mark recalls bringing the brothers to practice, where they'd set up their own side games that began with 30 minutes of set up and ended with wrestling matches over one call or another. Other times, they'd run around the locker room interacting with the college players that soon became surrogate older brothers to the duo.

Other sports have come along, as well. Christian is the kicker for York Catholic's football team and plays in a church basketball league through the winter. But soccer is where the two bond the most. This year has added more fuel to that bond. Christian and Rees are playing for the same team for the first time.

"It's positive, because whenever we're down, we have each other," Christian said. "We just know we can go to each other. We both believe in each other and know that we're capable of doing what we're supposed to."

YAIAA soccer | Boys and girls tournament schedules and results

Week 9 football preview | Central York hosts Archbishop Hoban for interstate bout

It's not uncommon for York Catholic to have a pair or two of siblings on its roster every season. It's part and parcel of pulling from a small student pool and the sheer size of the team itself. But the Ludwigs are among eight different sets of brothers on the roster this season.

Head coach Joe Nattans sees the familial ties as a bonus. It helps the older players connect and mentor their younger counterparts, and part of the necessary team chemistry is already established.

After all, it's worked for the Irish so far. They were ranked No. 6 among state 1A teams for the week of Oct. 13 by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association, and they only lost one game this year and tied another. Christian is among the top scorers in the YAIAA, and Rees has emerged as a premier freshman threat.

"Christian grew exponentially over the last four years, and now he is the true leader of our team," Nattans said. "He's helping his brother out, because his brother, although coming in was more highly touted as a freshman, is still a freshman. The speed of the game is quicker, the physicality of the game is quicker. Christian's been a really good big brother, but even more importantly, a mentor, a team captain and a leader that way."

Still, playing together is a recent phenomenon for the brothers. They hadn't suited up on the same team before due to age and competing for separate programs.

Up until last year, Rees had played for PA Classics, a youth travel team based in East Petersburg that's associated with the National Premier Soccer League. Rees' attention shifted once the chance to play alongside his older brother arose.

"The big thing is, (Rees) wanted to play with his brother," Mark said.

The two feed off each other. If one breaks out in a game, the other brother isn't far behind. Drawbacks come part and parcel with their synergy, however. Brotherly competition boils over on occasion. Learning to play alongside each other was a learning experience in and of itself, and occasional arguments might affect their performance on the field.

It's a learning lesson. Christian, one of the Irish's captains, has learned to adapt his leadership style through his playing with Rees. While he can be more guiding with others, he's learned that he can be more hands-off with Rees while mixing in advice along the way.

"At first, it was kind of weird, because we kind of played selfish at first and were trying to be the 'main guy,'" Rees said. "But now we're starting to pass the ball and do more stuff with each other and with the team than with just ourselves."

Rees is coming into his own as well. He worked his way up through the preseason to become a regular fixture in the Irish's lineup, and also worked through a minor groin injury early in the year. Freshman might struggle to make an impact on a varsity roster in their first year. Not Rees. After all, his closest mentor shares the same last name as him.

The Ludwig brothers have their own personal goals in the back of their minds. Christian wants to earn YAIAA Player of the Year and win districts, and Rees hopes to keep York Catholic's success building up through his next three years with the team.

Neither brother wants to slow down yet. The Irish are on the cusp of a potentially deep run in the postseason, all the while hovering near the top of the state rankings for weeks on end. The fact that all of that success has taken place as the brothers took the field together for the first time, however, only adds to the memories the brothers share.

"Winning with this group of guys, like us especially, and when you realize that everybody's working hard, everybody's trying their best and it's paying off, is just the best thing of all time," Christian said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 'We have each other': York Catholic's Ludwig share a brotherly bond on the soccer field