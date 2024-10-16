Open in App
    • York Daily Record

    Need weekend plans? Festive family events, Indian fusion buffet, oyster fest & more

    By Lena Tzivekis, York Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    From spooky fests to Halloween movies, food events and more, there are a handful of festive events happening this weekend in and around York!

    Here are seven events to check out.

    Halloween in the Park

    Manchester Township Parks and Recreation is hosting a night of family fun at Cousler Park, located at 1060 Church Road, this Saturday night.

    From at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. , enjoy hayrides, pumpkin painting, hot apple cider, crafts, candy scrabble, while enjoying treats from food truck vendors, and college football displayed on the big screen.

    Candy Corn Mosaic Class at New York Wireworks

    Spend the afternoon being artsy and festive while you create your very own candy corn mosaic.

    This beginner level workshop will offer the opportunity to create a bright, stained glass piece of art to decorate your home this fall season. All materials needed for this workshop will be supplied to participants as part of the registration fee.

    Tickets are available on mosaicmontage.com.

    The Nightmare Before Christmas: Film with Live Orchestra

    It won't feel quite like Halloween until you've had your dose of "The Nightmare Before Christmas," so here's your chance!

    Accompanied by a live orchestra, the classic Disney Tim Burton film will be played on the cinema-sized screen.

    Tickets start at just $11 and are available for purchase at tickets.appellcenter.org . The event will take place this Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

    Kashmir – The Spirit of Led Zeppelin

    Calling all Zepplin fans, get ready to get the led out at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center this Saturday night.

    Created by vocalist Jean Violet, who personifies Robert Plant, Kashmir started in New York City and is now one of the top Led Zeppelin tribute bands touring nationally and internationally. And they're coming to Hanover.

    Tickets start at $39 and are available online . The show starts at 7:00 p.m.

    All-you-can-eat lunch buffet at Hamir's

    At Hamir's Indian fusion, where every dish offers a symphony of flavor, the much-anticipated fundraiser dinners and chef's tables are a chance to try meals that you won't find on the menu every day.

    Now, here's your chance to try something new cooked up by Chef Hamir's at an all-you-can-eat rate.

    At $35 per person, you can choose from four different courses, plus dessert, this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at Hamirs.com.

    50th Annual Oyster Festival

    Each October the York County History Center hosts an Oyster Festival downtown, paying homage to its colonial heritage.

    The History Center’s longest-running fundraiser includes traditional seafood options and much more. The event will take place this Sunday at the Colonial Complex located at 157 West Market Street on Pershing Avenue between Market and Philadelphia streets, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Admission is free, and food is “pay as you eat.”

    Spooky Fest

    The 9 Collective in Lancaster is hosting a family-friendly event for all things spooky. The free event will include vendors, snacks, readings, a costume contest, a spell jar bar, face painting and so much more.

    The event will take place this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3043 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

    Fall Festival at Fresh Market Hershey Towne Square

    The fall festival will have pumpkin decorating, face painting, live music and games, and a special visit from beloved TV character Bluey.

    The event will also include an exclusive cheese tasting, including two blocks of S. Clyde Weaver's rare 25-year aged cheddar. While the cheese is not for sale, 5-ounce cuts of this cheddar will be offered in exchange for donations, which will go towards Hope Served, a local nonprofit.

    This all-day event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey.

    The Vineyard at Hershey: Sushi Rolling

    Need a fun weekend date idea?

    How about a sushi date, where you make your own roll? Learn to make two basic sushi rolls: California roll and a salmon and avocado. Each student will be given all of the supplies and tools needed to make the rolls.

    Children may attend this class as well and will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tickets are $25 per person and available for purchase online at eventbrite.com.

    The event will take place Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at The Vineyard at Hershey, located at 598 Schoolhouse Road, Middletown.

    Do you know of an event happening in York County this weekend? Email Lena at etzivekis@ydr.com .

    This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Need weekend plans? Festive family events, Indian fusion buffet, oyster fest & more

