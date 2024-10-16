State Rep. Joe D'Orsie faces challenger Edward Ritter in 47th state House race

State Rep. Joe D'Orsie, a Republican, is running against challenger Edward Ritter for the 47th state House seat in the Nov. 5 election.

The 47th District covers Hallam, Manchester, Mount Wolf and Wrightsville boroughs as well as the following townships: Conewago, East Manchester, Hellam, Manchester and Springettsbury (Districts 02, 03 and 07).

Here's what the candidates had to say about why they are running:

Joe D'Orsie, Republican candidate

Age: 38

Party: Republican

X (formerly Twitter) account: @JoeDforPA

Campaign website: joedforpa.com

Campaign Facebook page: Re-Elect PA State Rep. Joe D'Orsie

Instagram: joedforpa

Occupation: State Representative

Primary residence/municipality: Mount Wolf

D'Orsie, who is seeking a second term in office, ran the first time because of extreme overreach and hyperactivity as the country was coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My philosophy is that generally the less government there is, you know, the more free Pennsylvanians, Americans, my constituents are to carry out their lives, their day-to-day lives," he said.

One of the biggest burdens in the state — other than taxes — are regulations and wait times for permits that impede businesses, he said.

D'Orsie said he believes that abortion was an issue closer to the top two years ago when the U.S. Supreme Court overtuned the constitutional right . D'Orsie said he's not hearing much about it as he goes door-to-door, but stated he is pro-life. He believes there is good consensus that late-term abortions are wrong, and tax dollars shouldn't be going there.

In Pennsylvania, a woman can have an abortion up to six months and under certain exceptions after that time. The law isn't going to change anytime soon, he said.

Constituents are asking about immigration, inflation and jobs, D'Orsie said. Immigration is a federal issue that he doesn't weigh in on, but the illegal immigrants crossing the border have caused a problem with jobs, inflation and the economy.

Pennsylvania is losing residents who are moving to other states, he said. Taxes are too high. Regulations are too burdensome.

"We're just nickel and diming people at every turn," he said.

D'Orsie said the energy policy is driving businesses out of the Commonwealth. The state is one of the top producers of natural gas, but the production of it is being stifled. It's a matter of the government getting out of the way.

D'Orsie said he has enjoyed serving as state representative for the past two years.

"Win, lose or draw, it's been an honor of a lifetime to represent the people of the 47th," he said.

Edward Ritter, Democratic candidate

Age: 67

Party: Democratic

X (formerly Twitter) account: N/A

Campaign website: plaidsylvania.com

Campaign Facebook page: facebook.com/Plaidsylvania

Instagram: N/A

Occupation: Retired engineer

Primary residence/municipality: Springettsbury Township

Ritter, who switched his registration from independent to Democratic, said he was surprised two years ago when former state Rep. Keith Gillespie wasn't on the ballot in the November election. The longtime incumbent lost in the primary.

Ritter looked up D'Orsie to see who he was and what his policies were, and he said, "it just put me off." D'Orsie ran hard to the right of Gillespie.

"I just missed middle of the road politics," he said.

Ritter, who won as a write-in during the primary, describes himself as fiscally conservative but progressive on social issues.

"I worked as an engineer for 40 years, and I solved a lot of problems with not a lot of money," he said.

Ritter said he hasn't been campaigning on abortion, and it's not in his literature, but said: "I don't think the government needs to be involved in anybody's personal medical decisions."

Ritter cited three things he'd like to work on in Harrisburg. One is blighted buildings that have been sitting vacant for decades. If the owner isn't going to sell or lease it, he'd like municipalities to be able to condemn and tear down the structures. The property could be put back on the market.

He'd also like to allow people to take their own personal refillable water bottle into public venues, such as sports stadiums. Millions of pounds of waste could be kept out of the recycling stream, Ritter said.

Ritter said he also wants to work on death with dignity legislation. His first wife died of cancer in 2012, and he knows how she suffered. It's a personal decision, and patients have to meet certain criteria, such as being an adult, being mentally competent and having a terminal diagnosis. Ritter said it's an option that should be available legally.

Ritter said he has made four pledges, including that he will serve no more than three terms in the state legislature and will not seek another office. He also will respect certified election results.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: State Rep. Joe D'Orsie faces challenger Edward Ritter in 47th state House race