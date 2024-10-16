Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • York Daily Record

    State Rep. Joe D'Orsie faces challenger Edward Ritter in 47th state House race

    By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpaWz_0w8mvqQl00

    State Rep. Joe D'Orsie, a Republican, is running against challenger Edward Ritter for the 47th state House seat in the Nov. 5 election.

    The 47th District covers Hallam, Manchester, Mount Wolf and Wrightsville boroughs as well as the following townships: Conewago, East Manchester, Hellam, Manchester and Springettsbury (Districts 02, 03 and 07).

    Here's what the candidates had to say about why they are running:

    Joe D'Orsie, Republican candidate

    Age: 38

    Party: Republican

    X (formerly Twitter) account: @JoeDforPA

    Campaign website: joedforpa.com

    Campaign Facebook page: Re-Elect PA State Rep. Joe D'Orsie

    Instagram: joedforpa

    Occupation: State Representative

    Primary residence/municipality: Mount Wolf

    D'Orsie, who is seeking a second term in office, ran the first time because of extreme overreach and hyperactivity as the country was coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "My philosophy is that generally the less government there is, you know, the more free Pennsylvanians, Americans, my constituents are to carry out their lives, their day-to-day lives," he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDwjx_0w8mvqQl00

    One of the biggest burdens in the state — other than taxes — are regulations and wait times for permits that impede businesses, he said.

    D'Orsie said he believes that abortion was an issue closer to the top two years ago when the U.S. Supreme Court overtuned the constitutional right . D'Orsie said he's not hearing much about it as he goes door-to-door, but stated he is pro-life. He believes there is good consensus that late-term abortions are wrong, and tax dollars shouldn't be going there.

    In Pennsylvania, a woman can have an abortion up to six months and under certain exceptions after that time. The law isn't going to change anytime soon, he said.

    Constituents are asking about immigration, inflation and jobs, D'Orsie said. Immigration is a federal issue that he doesn't weigh in on, but the illegal immigrants crossing the border have caused a problem with jobs, inflation and the economy.

    Pennsylvania is losing residents who are moving to other states, he said. Taxes are too high. Regulations are too burdensome.

    "We're just nickel and diming people at every turn," he said.

    D'Orsie said the energy policy is driving businesses out of the Commonwealth. The state is one of the top producers of natural gas, but the production of it is being stifled. It's a matter of the government getting out of the way.

    D'Orsie said he has enjoyed serving as state representative for the past two years.

    "Win, lose or draw, it's been an honor of a lifetime to represent the people of the 47th," he said.

    Edward Ritter, Democratic candidate

    Age: 67

    Party: Democratic

    X (formerly Twitter) account: N/A

    Campaign website: plaidsylvania.com

    Campaign Facebook page: facebook.com/Plaidsylvania

    Instagram: N/A

    Occupation: Retired engineer

    Primary residence/municipality: Springettsbury Township

    Ritter, who switched his registration from independent to Democratic, said he was surprised two years ago when former state Rep. Keith Gillespie wasn't on the ballot in the November election. The longtime incumbent lost in the primary.

    Ritter looked up D'Orsie to see who he was and what his policies were, and he said, "it just put me off." D'Orsie ran hard to the right of Gillespie.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgudq_0w8mvqQl00

    "I just missed middle of the road politics," he said.

    Ritter, who won as a write-in during the primary, describes himself as fiscally conservative but progressive on social issues.

    "I worked as an engineer for 40 years, and I solved a lot of problems with not a lot of money," he said.

    Ritter said he hasn't been campaigning on abortion, and it's not in his literature, but said: "I don't think the government needs to be involved in anybody's personal medical decisions."

    Ritter cited three things he'd like to work on in Harrisburg. One is blighted buildings that have been sitting vacant for decades. If the owner isn't going to sell or lease it, he'd like municipalities to be able to condemn and tear down the structures. The property could be put back on the market.

    He'd also like to allow people to take their own personal refillable water bottle into public venues, such as sports stadiums. Millions of pounds of waste could be kept out of the recycling stream, Ritter said.

    Ritter said he also wants to work on death with dignity legislation. His first wife died of cancer in 2012, and he knows how she suffered. It's a personal decision, and patients have to meet certain criteria, such as being an adult, being mentally competent and having a terminal diagnosis. Ritter said it's an option that should be available legally.

    Ritter said he has made four pledges, including that he will serve no more than three terms in the state legislature and will not seek another office. He also will respect certified election results.

    This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: State Rep. Joe D'Orsie faces challenger Edward Ritter in 47th state House race

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Bath & Body Works pulls 'Snowed In' candle after KKK comparisons
    York Daily Record2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Check your fridge: Products at Trader Joe's, Target, Aldi and more hit by meat recall
    York Daily Record2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Shenandoah man charged in theft of dirtbike
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz18 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy