YAIAA girls volleyball: Schedule, results of 2024 tournament

(This story was updated to accurately reflect the most current information.)

If you like booming spikes and crunching blocks, the YAIAA girls volleyball tournament will be right up your alley.

Most of the league's top hitters will compete when the tournament starts on Wednesday, Oct. 16. All matches will be played at Central York.

Delone Catholic's Meredith Keefer, Dallastown's Kira Lynch, Bermudian Springs' Abby Hartman, Susquehannock's Ariana Pecunes and York Suburban's Colbie McKenna are among the league leaders in kills this season.

Dallastown, the Div. I champion, will try to defend its tournament title without setter Bell Criswell, who had surgery on a broken finger last week and is out for the rest of the season. The Wildcats are using a pair of setters to run a different offense to fill the void.

York Suburban and Delone Catholic went 12-0 to win Division II and III titles, respectively.

Here is a look at the tournament schedule. Check back after the matches for results.

YAIAA girls volleyball tournament

All matches will be played at Central York.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Final

Dallastown 3, South Western 1: The Wildcats and Mustangs each have a dominating hitter in Kira Lynch and Lily Sullivan, respectively. But the beauty of volleyball is that it takes more than one big hitter to be successful.

Lynch (19 kills) and Sullivan (nine kills) led their teams in the final, but it was the rest of Dallastown's hitters who came up huge. And no one played bigger than sophomore Weslyn Harvey.

"She had a match," Dallastown coach Jackie Stevens said. "She is so steady. You don't know what's going on underneath, but outwardly and to her team, she is always somebody I feel people think can depend on. And that's amazing."

It seemed like whenever the Wildcats need a point, setters Elly Keys and Syndey Tracey turned to Harvey. Even if she was hitting from the back row. She knows how important it is for the rest of the team to produce when Lynch isn't in the front row.

"If we can't get out of those rotations, when we can't get Kira back in the front row," Harvey said. "So we have to do our best when we're in the front row."

That best turned out to be 30 kills and six blocks between Harvey, Jocelyn Markel, Ava Anstine and Riley Neuman.

The final was a rubber match for the Wildcats and Mustangs. Dallastown swept their first meeting of the Division I regular season, and South Western won the second match 3-2.

"These kids play together," Stevens said. "They play club together, so this was really kind of bragging rights about who gets to hold the belt for the next year. And they beat us the last time."

Dallastown was able to pull out three or four-point leads several times in the first game only to have South Western pull even. It was a Harvey kill that gave the Wildcats the lead for good at 23-22.

The Mustangs dominated the start of the second game behind the balanced attack by Sullivan, Maia Breakey, Maddie Eyster and Jayda Lichty and some miscues by the Wildcats. It wasn't until the Mustangs led 12-5 that the Wildcats started to rally. They closed to four several times before a Sullivan kill closed out the game.

The third game was similar to the first, with Dallastown taking a three- or four-point lead and South Western closing the gap. There were lengthy rallies kept alive by outstanding defense by both teams. The Mustangs had the Wildcats at game-point, 24-21, but kills by Lynch and Markel, and a double hit by South Western, pulled the teams even at 24.

The Mustangs had game-point again, celebrated when a Dallastown kill went long, and had to try to regroup when a touch was called and the game was tied again. Lynch closed out the game with a pair of big serves.

Dallastown came out with more energy in the fourth game and quickly led by 10 points behind some crushing hits and blocks from Lynch. South Western tried to close the gap several times, but couldn't get closer than four points.

Stevens was quick to praise her players adapting to a new offense in such a short period of time.

"We're now two weeks into a new lineup, and it makes a difference," Stevens said. "Every day we go out and play, we've got things we can get better at and we work on."

Semifinals

Dallastown 3, Delone Catholic 1: The Wildcats knocked off the Division III champs for the second time in 11 days, this time in games of 25-19, 25-9, 25-21. Meredith Keefer led the Squirettes with 13 kills. Kayden Bello and Caylee Zortman combined for 21 assists.

South Western 3, Central York 1

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Quarterfinals

Dallastown 3, Bermudian Springs 2

South Western 3, Susquehannock 0

Delone Catholic 3, Dover 0

Central York 3, York Suburban 2

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: YAIAA girls volleyball: Schedule, results of 2024 tournament