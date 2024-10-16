Week 9 football preview: Central York hosts Archbishop Hoban for interstate bout

The penultimate week of the high school football regular season is here.

Just as quickly as it arrived, the regular season is nearly over and done. We're in the home stretch, as the conference races get tighter, and we see the final matchups of the year draw closer. There's still two weeks to go but plenty of exciting matchups to keep an eye on.

With Week 9 approaching, here are previews for some of the top games in the YAIAA this week, along with the complete conference schedule heading into the weekend.

Archbishop Hoban (6-2) at Central York (7-1, 5-0)

Not since Week 1 have we seen an out-of-state team make its way to York for a regular season bout with the locals. But the Knights − the No. 3 ranked team in OHSAA Division II according to MaxPreps − are willing to trek the five hours necessary to meet the Panthers in the field.

Make no mistake, the Knights do not fool around. The only reason they're No. 3 in Division II is because they lost to Walsh Jesuit, the current No. 1, by five points. That's one of their two losses on the year. Their second was a 28-14 loss to Archbishop Spalding, the No. 2-ranked team in Maryland, in Week 1.

Needless to say, the Panthers have their work cut out for them. They already cut their teeth against a top team in Manheim Township early in the year. An out-of-state team, if anything, will give them a necessary check-up before the postseason rolls around.

Spring Grove (5-3, 3-1) at Dallastown (7-1, 3-1)

Dallastown dropped 27 unanswered points after falling behind to Dover last week, and Spring Grove is bound to provide a more stringent test. After all, the Rockets have won three straight, with their most recent win coming over York High by over 20 points. Week 9 as it stands for both teams will be a fight for second place in the Division I standings.

Dallastown still has the weapons that have made it so formidable this year. The passing game is well attended by Kody Kissner and his legion of high-skill receivers. Michael Scott is a force in his own right. Plus, the defense has earned its stripes with five opponents held to 14 or fewer points so far.

Don't count out the Rockets, though. Quarterback Davis Baum had a showcase night against York High last week. They did have to outlast Red Lion in a dogfight back in Week 8, but there's always a chance to make some noise this Friday.

Biglerville (6-2, 3-2) at Littlestown (5-3, 4-1)

Littlestown's final three weeks is a gauntlet for any other team in Division III. They just came off a game against Delone Catholic, are prepping for the Canners to come to town and are on deck for a matchup with division leader Bermudian Springs.

The Thunderbolts have held onto second place in the standings, but Friday is a make-or-break moment. A loss to the Canners would slide them back into a tie for third place. Granted, they played the Squires tough and the Canners edged out a win over Hanover by one touchdown. But the Canners are one of the top dogs for good reason.

Friday's Week 9 games

Bermudian Springs at Hanover

Dover at Kennard-Dale

Eastern York at York Suburban

Northeastern at Red Lion

South Western at York High

Susquehannock at West York

New Oxford at Warwick

Saturday's Week 9 game

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 10 a.m.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Week 9 football preview: Central York hosts Archbishop Hoban for interstate bout