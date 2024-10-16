York County doesn’t have as many historical ‘firsts’ as you might think

(Editor’s note: This is the first of two columns about claims and controversies in York County — big and small, past and present. Next week, we’ll deal with major controversies that have common elements: York as first capital, the surrender of York, the York race riots’ aftermath and the race riots’ trials.)

Many years ago, a woman living near the York Expo Center proudly raised her hand and informed an audience that the York State Fair was America’s oldest such exhibition.

I was the presenter and used my microphone to tell her several reasons the local event could not have been the nation’s oldest agricultural fair, irrespective of the fair board’s claims and what the marker near the property states.

I rambled on, arguing that York was the fifth county in Pennsylvania, so surely some other county had celebrated its summer harvests before 1765 when two fairs were authorized. The more I talked, the lower she sank in her chair.

I learned that day that my comments, however accurate, took something from that proud woman, and I've tried since to challenge such local points of pride in a candid but thoughtful way, realizing that audience members often were reflecting what they had been told, taught or read.

I told this story to a recent OLLI at Penn State York class about “The Surrender, the First Capital and other big York County controversies.” The engaged class of about 100 — OLLI’s lifelong learners always are engaged — freely weighed in as I clicked through the claims and controversies.

I pointed out that if we reach for “firsts” or put forth thin claims that attract controversy, we run the risk of missing the larger downstream story. Further, in this world of alternative facts, there’s a real desire, given the political climate today, for authenticity about our local, regional and national history.

We must pin down our claims, tying our stories with deep stakes. And our choices in the past can greatly impact decisions today and in the future, so we need an accurate history to draw from.

I told the class that the Fredericksburg Fair in Virginia, for one, says its annual event started in 1738. The York State Fair opened its pens and booths 27 years later, making the first fair claim on its website incorrect.

I’ve made York Fair officials aware of this inaccuracy over the years, but the first-fair claim remains in place. Once the horse left the barn, well, you know the rest.

More claims to study

This week, I’ll run through six more common claims that York County accomplished this or that first or that we were otherwise exceptional in America:

Claim 1 : Nelson Rehmeyer was a witch, hexed others and was responsible for his own death. He cast a spell on a troubled trio who killed him in an attempt to break the spell.

The real story: Arthur Lewis’ book “Hex” fostered this claim, and the film “Apprentice to Murder” advanced it. Modern scholarship by Sean Coxen and J. Ross McGinnis shows Rehmeyer, a farmer in remote southern York County, was a powwower who benevolently practiced a form of alternative medicine that is a mixture of folk religion and the healing arts.

As the 100th anniversary of the murder approaches, these writers and others seem to have won the day on behalf of Rehmeyer, recipient of a Christian burial. “I don’t think Rehmeyer would have intended to harm anyone,” McGinnis has said.

Claim 2: In 1851, York County’s Seven Valleys hosted a factory that served as the birthplace for commercial ice cream made for distribution in America.

The real story: This is another case where common sense would suggest that a site settled earlier and closer to Eastern Seaboard markets would gain this first. As expected, historian Stephen H. Smith has shown that a creamery in New York City — New York Patent Ice Cream — traces its commercial product to 1847.

A New York Herald Tribune advertisement says the company intended to “furnish heated politicians, and everybody else, with a delicious article, manufactured by steam.”

The blue-and-gold state marker in Seven Valleys assigning this “first” to the borough indicates that such roadside signs can be inaccurate.

Claim 3: The Lincoln Highway Garage was the first drive-in service station in York County, if not the entire coast-to-coast Lincoln Highway. (These claims always have variations).

The real story: Lincoln Highway historian Tom Davidson has found that a Gulf Refining Co. drive-in service station operated on West Market Street at the intersection with South West Street more than a year before 1921.

The loss of the 1921-vintage Lincoln Highway Garage, a welcome family-owned oasis for motorists in York’s East End, was felt by the community. A Turkey Hill convenience store opened on the demolished Lincoln Highway Garage’s former site in 2005.

Davidson points out that a Turkey Hill sits at West and South West Market streets as well.

Claim 4: Dr. George Holtzapple first used oxygen to treat pneumonia in a young patient in Loganville in 1885. Variations are that this is the first recorded use of oxygen to treat pneumonia or even that Holtzapple discovered oxygen.

The real story: Three medical researchers reported in the York County History Center’s Journal of York County Heritage that Holtzapple was not the first to use oxygen for pneumonia patients but was the first to publish a “case report with a reasoned physiological explanation of oxygen therapy.”

He wanted “average country practitioners” to know about this effective strategy for treating pneumonia, so he published his Loganville case.

Claim 5: There is an idea that York County, a prolific maker of vehicles before World War I, might have become the “Detroit of the East.” That would have depended on several significant things falling the county’s way.

The real story: A discussion about the county’s considerable automaking prowess in the book “Pleasure and Commercial Vehicles” points to an insurmountable difference in the way York County automakers made cars v. practices in Detroit.

Detroit’s Henry Ford cranked a winning strategy. He attracted financial backing and believed automakers could not please everyone – a Ford came in one style, few options and one color. Automaking in York gave numerous choices of color, multiple roof styles and chassis, driving up the cost of its cars and spelling its doom.

Thus, York’s chances of ever becoming a Detroit were remote.

Claim 6: The county is credited at times with the birth of the First National Day of Thanksgiving, based on action by the York-based Continental Congress in the fall of November 1777. The proclamation came after the badly needed victory by Continental Army forces against the British at Saratoga, New York, reached York.

The real story: This is a claim that might bear truth when spelled out on paper but doesn’t gain the highest grade in class.

Continental Congress’ Thanksgiving and Praise proclamation, the first of seven such days in the American Revolution, prompted an observance on Dec. 18 in the 13 states.

This was a wartime proclamation that seems disconnected from New England festivals growing from the traditional Thanksgiving involving the Pilgrims and Native Americans, though Samuel Adams’ proclamation was Christian, Trinitarian and addressed to “Almighty God.”

Most national sources tag the genesis of today’s Thanksgiving to an observance proclaimed by George Washington in 1789 and, more often, Abraham Lincoln’s establishment of a recurring annual Day of Thanksgiving in 1863.

How many ‘firsts’?

A couple of years ago, I received a call from an eager reporter from a regional magazine asking for information of all the “firsts” attached to York County.

I replied that the only clear provable first that came to mind was the fact that York was the first county west of the Susquehanna in Pennsylvania. I explained to the reporter that in recent decades, most York County historians have disproved such claims, in the quest for the larger, authentic story of York County.

She checked with her editor and got back to me. Well, she said, I guess there is no story after all.

Maybe, I thought, there’s a story about all the claims and controversies that weren’t rooted and grounded in fact.

Sources: YDR files, Theodore F. Freed’s and W.F.O. Rosenmiller’s “Pleasure and Commercial Vehicles Manufactured in York County, Pennsylvania,” June Burk Lloyd and Tom Davidson interviews, Yorkblog.com.

Public presentations

James McClure’s will speak about “York County at 275: Telling Stories about the Stream of History — and Its Banks,” at the Dillsburg Library, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. He also will talk at OLLI at Penn State York: “York County in the 1600s and 1700s: Native Americans Struggle to Survive, European Settlers Arrive and the County Marches in the American Revolution,” 11 a.m. Nov. 12. Details: olli.psu.edu/york/courses.

Jim McClure is a retired editor of the York Daily Record and has authored or co-authored nine books on York County history. Reach him at jimmcclure21@outlook.com .

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County doesn’t have as many historical ‘firsts’ as you might think