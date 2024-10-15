Open in App
    York Daily Record

    York City Hall homeless camp has caused a stir. Here's what we're doing to address crisis

    By Patrick Ball,

    2 days ago

    The recent homeless encampment at York City Hall has created quite a stir in our community.  The efforts of Mayor Helfrich to provide a safe space for some of our unsheltered neighbors to live is commendable.  Whether you agree with this approach or not doesn’t change the fact that in York County we continue to deal with a homeless situation we have never seen.

    The current system is stressed beyond capacity and having just come through the summer when shelter beds are usually plentiful.  This year they were not, and the trend continues.  It is because of our system being stressed that the mayor and others have been forced to provide temporary solutions that may or may not be successful.

    Investment in long-term strategic solutions that expand our current capacity and enhance the efficacy of current processes is what is needed to provide safe, sanitary, and dignified supports our fellow citizens need and deserve.

    The current continuum of affordable housing providers in York County are working together to help our neighbors in need.  Friends and Neighbors of Pennsylvania (FNP) are out in the County every day meeting people where they are and encouraging them to enter a shelter or making referrals to help address the root cause of their homelessness.  If they do enter one of the shelters in York County, whether it be in York City or Hanover, they are stabilized and case managed to differing degrees based on the capacity of the organization.

    More: He was homeless but didn't look like it: Youth homelessness is often invisible in York

    In the most recent year, which ended June 30, 2024, LifePath Christian Ministries (LPCM) placed 563 people (over 46 people per month on average) in safe housing.  Our 5.1% recidivism rate is well below the national average.  Bell Family Shelter (BFS) placed 203 people in safe housing and served 404 individuals in the year ending June 30, 2024.  These numbers reflect a system that is working as designed for those that are willing and able to enter the shelter system.

    With the cold weather imminent, we are prepared and ready.  Overnight shelter will be provided by LPCM at the Market Street campus by converting the dining room to a 40 bed shelter each night for people to spend the night inside.  In the past this service known as Code Blue was a shared community responsibility and was not as efficient as it could be.  While essentially creating an additional shelter on the LPCM Market Street campus, resources to tend to guests’ needs and maintain security overnight will be part of the team already onsite.   It is anticipated that the Code Blue shelter, open from November 1 st to March 31 st , will serve at least 300 individuals.

    While we are proud of our collaboration and the resulting outcomes, there is still more work to do.  Recently a new program was launched to help address the lack of affordable housing units for individuals leaving shelter.  The collaboration between Community Progress Council (CPC), LPCM, and Affordable Housing Advocates (AHA) aims to help incentivize private landlords to invest in new properties by training individuals how to be great tenants through a program that has been branded Rent 2 Success.

    The first cohort is made up of 11 current guests of LPCM.  The CPC team delivers the curriculum in the shelter and participants are supported by their LPCM case manager.  As the curriculum is successfully completed, units provided by AHA and other landlords are identified, and the participants will move in to prove what they learned in a coach and case manager supported environment.  After they successfully complete this component, they are introduced to a pool of private landlords that have agreed to rent to our graduates to provide more permanent affordable housing units.  The vision is that this program is so successful that many private landlords will want to participate by making a portion of their current portfolio affordable and investing in blighted and other properties to increase capacity because they are able to earn a return on their investment.  This program then becomes scalable across the County.

    In May the Bell Family Shelter moved into a new space that will allow them over time to double their capacity.

    LifePath is currently looking to relocate the Market Street campus to the old Pewtarex Factory located at the corner of West Philadelphia Street and Hartley Street, just one block north and one block west of the current campus.  Assuming a successful capital campaign, this facility could be operational in 2027.  The facility would enable an estimated 35% increase in initial capacity with room to grow.

    However, with a more efficient model and more affordable housing units we as a community may not need to continue to invest in shelter space.  Another benefit of this move would be the conversion of the current LPCM facilities into affordable housing units.  Given the almost 100,000 square feet that is currently occupied, we should be able to have a developer convert that space to at least an additional 75 units, some of which can be for individuals leaving shelter.

    As the providers in York County that are leading the effort to assist our neighbors experiencing homelessness, we feel it is important for our community to be aware that we are thinking about how to expand the capacity of current programs every single day.

    York County is a very generous community, and we cannot do what we do without you.  To make sure we are being the best stewards of the investment you make in our agencies, we continue to innovate and reimagine how the processes and partnerships can be optimized to allow us to serve more people with less cost per person.

    While we as individual providers or a community will never eliminate homelessness, our opportunity is to design processes and facilities that will help people move through the experience of homelessness quickly, with dignity and minimal trauma.  We look forward to continuing this community conversation and providing the best most, dignified services to the people we serve 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days per year.

    Patrick Ball is interim CEO of LifePath Christian Ministries. Other signing this guest column are Robin Shearer, executive director and co-founder of Friends & Neighbors of Pennsylvania, Inc.; Joyce Santiago, chief executive officer of Affordable Housing Advocates; Tony Schweitzer, executive director of Bell Socialization Services.

    This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City Hall homeless camp has caused a stir. Here's what we're doing to address crisis

