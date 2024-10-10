A community blood drive will be held later this month at the Spring Garden Township Police Department, according to a news release.

The blood drive in Spring Garden Township will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the police department, 340 Tri Hill Road, the release states. The donations will go to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, a nonprofit that helps to supply to local hospitals, including WellSpan York Hospital and UPMC Pinnacle Hanover.

The Kidney Foundation of Central PA is sponsoring the blood drive in honor of Community Service Officer George Stone, the release states.

All donors will receive two free tickets to a Harrisburg Comedy Zone show, a certificate for a free half dozen Maple Donuts and a certificate for buy one large Papa John's pizza, get one free, the release states.

Participants also will be entered into a raffle for gift card from Sweet Frog, Philly Pretzel Factory, The Festive Board Catering, Vito’s Pizza and "a special thank you to Colonial Coffee Shop."

Help needed: Want an e-gift card? Donate blood to the American Red Cross as supply is critical

How to register for the blood drive

Individuals can walk in to donate blood, but those who have appointments will be taken first, the release states.

Those who wish to donate will need a form of identification, the release states.

To register, call 1-800-771-0059 or visit 717GiveBlood.org and click on the "donate now" button.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Spring Garden Township Police to host community blood drive; freebies offered to donors