Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • York Daily Record

    Penn State football's path to victory: 6 Lions who will determine the outcome at USC

    By Frank Bodani, York Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    Penn State football owns one of the deepest, most experienced defensive lines in the nation.

    With one of its most feared pass rushes, expectedly, as well.

    And his group of juniors and seniors will be at the forefront of No. 5 Penn State's Saturday showdown with the USC Trojans in the Los Angeles Coliseum (3:30 p.m., ET, CBS).

    They haven't gotten much national attention yet. Only now, against USC, will they face their first premier offense led by NFL-caliber quarterback Miller Moss and his four superb wideouts.

    So Penn State's highly-regarded edge rushers, Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton, and its four defensive tackles, will certainly help tell the story of the day.

    Here are six Lions who hold Penn State's path to victory in their most crucial test yet:

    Zane Durant, defensive tackle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496TQT_0w1OQ8Ro00

    The junior has been one of the Big Ten's top defenders through the first half of the season with five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and the continual havoc he's created by ripping through offensive lines.

    Zane Durant's work is bolstered by the support of those around him, primarily fellow tackles D'Von J-Thomas and Hakeem Beamon (both sixth-year seniors) and Coziah Izzard.

    Durant is the lightest of them all (288 pounds) but is the strongest and most dynamic. He gives quarterbacks what they detest most − pressure up the middle, in their face.

    "You got a disruptive defensive tackle like that, it causes stress for the whole offensive line ...," said Penn State safety Jaylen Reed.

    Abdul Carter, defensive end

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32JRYb_0w1OQ8Ro00

    Abdul Carter is trending upwards as he settles into his versatile, all-over-the-field role. Defenses must now account for him on every play, which could be an extraordinary ask for USC's offense − particularly struggling tackles Mason Murphy and Elijah Paige. The two are allowing, combined, about six quarterback pressures per game, which is far too many.

    Carter's ability to pursue ballcarriers in the backfield and in the short pass game will prove vital Saturday.

    USC tailback Woody Marks has not only been a reliable runner, he's been a quick, safe-option receiver for Moss. He's caught 19 passes already.

    Schedule release: How PSU wrestling will try to win another NCAA title

    Carter is the top X-factor in determining Moss' success or failure.

    Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230NNn_0w1OQ8Ro00

    Running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have never had a more critical day together.

    Penn State owns the opportunity to control the pace of this game on the road with the physicality of their running and blocking − and their improved receiving.

    Allen is a known thumper between-the-tackles, often dragging defenders with him, especially when he closes in on the goal line.

    But Singleton is the key, especially upon returning from an undisclosed injury.

    "Just explosive," is how PSU quarterback Drew Allar described him this week.

    In more ways than one. Remember how Singleton leveled two Illinois defenders on the same pass, igniting his sideline?

    Together, both tailbacks, even if gradually, should wear out a USC defense that folded late against the run at Michigan and Minnesota.

    Vega Ioane, guard

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzCw5_0w1OQ8Ro00

    The 350-pound lineman sets the tone for offense's increased physicality.

    That will be more important than ever against an improved USC defense that has looked increasingly wobbly in recent games.

    Vega Ioane is much more than a curious highlight when he goes in motion and smashes a defender. (When will play-calling guru Andy Kotelnicki put the ball in his hands?) He's the line's most intimidating blocker, the leader of an identity transformation.

    "I think we are more physical than we've been in the past. It's something we've worked really hard at promoting," coach James Franklin said this week. "I think the guys are having fun with it right now, and it's growing."

    Tyler Warren, tight end

    The most versatile tight end in the country should provide elite security Saturday.

    Quarterback Drew Allar seems poised for a resplendent showing with the proper assistance, maybe most from Tyler Warren.

    He must provide his usual standout blocking in the run game and with protecting Allar. He can provide a tough-to-defend option as a wildcat quarterback, too.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2qxL_0w1OQ8Ro00

    But Warren's main impact will be as the go-to, possession receiver when Penn State needs a first down and a finisher in the red zone. (No Penn State tight end has more career TDs). He's the perfect, reliable weapon to accentuate the Lions' pounding run game.

    He's proven to be nearly unguardable, when needed, at 6-foot-6. Expect a half-dozen passes his way, if not more, on Saturday.

    Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

    This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football's path to victory: 6 Lions who will determine the outcome at USC

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What channel is Penn State vs USC on today? Time, TV channel for Nittany Lions-Trojans
    York Daily Record22 hours ago
    Penn State-USC 'College GameDay' predictions: Who picked Nittany Lions, Trojans?
    York Daily Record16 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA29 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria2 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Former lawmaker returns 20 years later to challenge GOP incumbent
    Wisconsin Watch4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy