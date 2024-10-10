Penn State football's path to victory: 6 Lions who will determine the outcome at USC

Penn State football owns one of the deepest, most experienced defensive lines in the nation.

With one of its most feared pass rushes, expectedly, as well.

And his group of juniors and seniors will be at the forefront of No. 5 Penn State's Saturday showdown with the USC Trojans in the Los Angeles Coliseum (3:30 p.m., ET, CBS).

They haven't gotten much national attention yet. Only now, against USC, will they face their first premier offense led by NFL-caliber quarterback Miller Moss and his four superb wideouts.

So Penn State's highly-regarded edge rushers, Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton, and its four defensive tackles, will certainly help tell the story of the day.

Here are six Lions who hold Penn State's path to victory in their most crucial test yet:

Zane Durant, defensive tackle

The junior has been one of the Big Ten's top defenders through the first half of the season with five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and the continual havoc he's created by ripping through offensive lines.

Zane Durant's work is bolstered by the support of those around him, primarily fellow tackles D'Von J-Thomas and Hakeem Beamon (both sixth-year seniors) and Coziah Izzard.

Durant is the lightest of them all (288 pounds) but is the strongest and most dynamic. He gives quarterbacks what they detest most − pressure up the middle, in their face.

"You got a disruptive defensive tackle like that, it causes stress for the whole offensive line ...," said Penn State safety Jaylen Reed.

Abdul Carter, defensive end

Abdul Carter is trending upwards as he settles into his versatile, all-over-the-field role. Defenses must now account for him on every play, which could be an extraordinary ask for USC's offense − particularly struggling tackles Mason Murphy and Elijah Paige. The two are allowing, combined, about six quarterback pressures per game, which is far too many.

Carter's ability to pursue ballcarriers in the backfield and in the short pass game will prove vital Saturday.

USC tailback Woody Marks has not only been a reliable runner, he's been a quick, safe-option receiver for Moss. He's caught 19 passes already.

Schedule release: How PSU wrestling will try to win another NCAA title

Carter is the top X-factor in determining Moss' success or failure.

Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen

Running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have never had a more critical day together.

Penn State owns the opportunity to control the pace of this game on the road with the physicality of their running and blocking − and their improved receiving.

Allen is a known thumper between-the-tackles, often dragging defenders with him, especially when he closes in on the goal line.

But Singleton is the key, especially upon returning from an undisclosed injury.

"Just explosive," is how PSU quarterback Drew Allar described him this week.

In more ways than one. Remember how Singleton leveled two Illinois defenders on the same pass, igniting his sideline?

Together, both tailbacks, even if gradually, should wear out a USC defense that folded late against the run at Michigan and Minnesota.

Vega Ioane, guard

The 350-pound lineman sets the tone for offense's increased physicality.

That will be more important than ever against an improved USC defense that has looked increasingly wobbly in recent games.

Vega Ioane is much more than a curious highlight when he goes in motion and smashes a defender. (When will play-calling guru Andy Kotelnicki put the ball in his hands?) He's the line's most intimidating blocker, the leader of an identity transformation.

"I think we are more physical than we've been in the past. It's something we've worked really hard at promoting," coach James Franklin said this week. "I think the guys are having fun with it right now, and it's growing."

Tyler Warren, tight end

The most versatile tight end in the country should provide elite security Saturday.

Quarterback Drew Allar seems poised for a resplendent showing with the proper assistance, maybe most from Tyler Warren.

He must provide his usual standout blocking in the run game and with protecting Allar. He can provide a tough-to-defend option as a wildcat quarterback, too.

But Warren's main impact will be as the go-to, possession receiver when Penn State needs a first down and a finisher in the red zone. (No Penn State tight end has more career TDs). He's the perfect, reliable weapon to accentuate the Lions' pounding run game.

He's proven to be nearly unguardable, when needed, at 6-foot-6. Expect a half-dozen passes his way, if not more, on Saturday.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football's path to victory: 6 Lions who will determine the outcome at USC