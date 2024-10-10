Podcast: Penn State football vs. USC with special guest Steve Jones

Penn State football will try to earn its first brand-name victory of the 2024 season on Saturday afternoon.

Will the undefeated and No. 5 Nittany Lions be able to conquer the suddenly wobbly USC Trojans on their own turf?

The match-up will be a national litmus test for James Franklin's team as it heads into a bye week and the second-half push to a College Football Playoff bid.

For a breakdown of where the Lions stand and what to expect vs. USC, check out this weekly Nittany Lion football podcast starring longtime York Daily Record beat reporter Frank Bodani , Mike Gross from Lancaster Newspapers and moderator and former TV anchor Andrew Kalista.

They are joined by special guest Steve Jones, the longtime play-by-play voice of the Nittany Lions and popular daily radio show host.

View the Blue-White Tailgate Pawcast here:

Jones talks about Penn State's cross-country travel, then details what makes Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren so special. Is Warren really the best tight end in Penn State history?

Stick around for predictions on what we think of this week's match-up ... including the toughest thing Penn State may have to overcome in Los Angeles.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

