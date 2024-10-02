Girls tennis postseason: Schedule, results for YAIAA, District 3 tournaments

A handful of teams have been ruling their respective YAIAA girls tennis divisions for a decade.

Dallastown, celebrating the 50th year of its program this season, has won 15 titles since the league began in 1991. New Oxford has been making inroads in Division I since 2017, including sharing the title with the Wildcats in 2018, and has owned the division for the last three seasons.

The Colonials haven’t lost a league match since falling to the Wildcats in 2021.

Delone Catholic, Kennard-Dale and Susquehannock have won Division II titles for the last decade, with no program stringing more than two consecutive titles together.

Susky wrapped up the Division II title on Tuesday by sweeping Hanover to remain unbeaten.

And now it’s time to put all of that regular season work behind them, because the postseason is here.

The YAIAA singles tournament will be held Oct. 2-4 and doubles follow on Oct. 5 and 7.

New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach is attempting the rare feat of winning four straight Class 3A singles titles. Rosenbach dropped a combined three games in nine league matches, never more than one in a single match, and has an overall record of 12-0.

The rest of the Colonials’ singles slate, Kaelyn Balko and Emory Millar-Kellner, went 12-0 and 11-1 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Balko won one match at No. 1 singles Millar-Kellner won one match at No. 2 singles.

Dallastown’s singles squad of Elizabeth Tony, Brooke Schiavone and Saisha Jindal are a combined 33-3. Their only losses came against New Oxford.

Rosenback is the Class 3A top seed in pairings announced late Tuesday. She is followed by Tony, Susquehannock's Summer Antkowiak and Balko.

Last year’s champion, Paytyn Plank, did not play in a match for Biglerville this year as a sophomore, but is the top seed in the Class 2A tournament.

An inspiration: Susquehannock tennis player Jaylen Van Nice thrives despite being partially paralyzed

Delone Catholic’s Baileigh Stettler is the second seed and York Catholic's Kylie Althoff is the third seed.

District 3 tennis competition begins Oct. 8 with Class 2A and 3A team tournaments. Power rankings, which determine tournament qualifiers, aren’t final until Oct. 5, but five teams are firmly inside the cut line.

Delone Catholic (5) and Hanover (8) are inside the line in Class 2A. New Oxford is the top Class 3A seed and is followed by Dallastown (4) and Northeastern (8). Susquehannock is just outside qualifying at No. 13.

Rosenbach will start defense of her District 3 Class 3A singles title on Oct. 11. Balko paired with then-senior Allison Horick to win the district doubles title. The doubles tournament begins on Oct. 18.

Here is a look at the upcoming postseason schedule. Results will be posted here as the competition is played.

YAIAA tournament

Singles

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Class 2A first round:

Paytyn Plank, Biglerville, def. Vanessa Rippman, Littlestown, 6-0, 6-0

Reese Lighty, Bermudian Springs, def. Kylee Schwartz, Delone Catholic, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0

Ashley Heacock, Delone Catholic, def. Ella Somerville, Bermudian Springs, 6-0, 6-0

Ella Leatherman, Bermudian Springs, def. Gracie Miller, Kennard-Dale, 6-0, 6-0

Kylie Althoff, York Catholic, def. Harper Hoff, Eastern York, 6-1, 6-0

Kali Hilfiger, Delone Catholic, def. Annalysa Stambaugh, Littlestown, 6-0, 6-0

Michalina Miller, Delone Catholic, def. Liz Valentine, Hanover, 6-1, 6-4

Jordis Seymour, Kennard-Dale, def. Aubrey Harrington, Delone Catholic, 6-0, 6-0

Mackenzie Hildreth, Kennard-Dale, def. Ella Foos, Hanover, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0

Mary Elizabeth Berman, Delone Catholic, def. Jadyn Davidson, Kennard-Dale, withdraw

Maya Phoebus, Kennard-Dale, def. Destiny Andrew, Littlestown, 6-0, 6-0

Megan Nawn, Hanover, def. Allison Wingert, Delone Catholic, 6-1, 6-4

Sophia Rutledge, Hanover, def. Helen Fielding, Delone Catholic, 6-0, 6-1

Addie Elliott, Bermudian Springs, def. Autumn Carpenter, Hanover, 6-3, 6-4

Leah Wildasin, Hanover, def. Miharu Hanada, Delone Catholic, 6-2, 6-0

Baileigh Stetter, Delone Catholic, def. Alyssa Vaughan, Biglerville, 6-0, 6-0

Class 3A first round:

Anya Rosenbach, New Oxford, def. Vicky Chen, Susquehannock, 6-0, 6-0

Emory Millar-Kellner, New Oxford, def. Saisha Jindal, Dallastown, 6-3, 6-2

Frederica Kokoronis, Northeastern, def. Olivia Platt, Red Lion, 6-2, 6-0

Reagen Doll, West York, def. Sophia Bottali, York Suburban, 6-2, 6-0

Summer Antkowiak, Susquehannock, def. Bryn Johnston, York Suburban, 6-3, 6-0

Annie Socks, New Oxford, def. Lexi Nguyen, Central York, 7-5, 6-1

Kayley Skibicki, South Western, def. Amishi Singla, Dallastown, 6-0, 6-0

Jordan Haupt, Central York, def. Brooke Schiavone, Dallastown, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Nicole Kline, Red Lion, def. Emma Carson, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Maaria Khan, Northeastern, def. Mackenzie Hodge, Susquehannock, 6-1, 6-3

Elizabeth Seymour, Northeastern, def. India Lester, Susquehannock, 6-3, 7-6(3)

Kaelyn Balko, New Oxford, def. Ellie Baney, South Western, 6-2, 6-2

Sierra Salazar, South Western, def. Julia Brozoskie, York Suburban, 6-0, 6-3

Allison Gayrama, Central York, def. Maggie Socks, New Oxford, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Ava Garman, New Oxford, def. Kaycee Cook, Spring Grove, 6-2, 6-1

Elizabeth Tony, Dallastown, def. Marissa Tako, Dover, 6-1, 6-0

Thursday, Oct. 3

Class 2A second round

Paytyn Plank, Biglerville, def. Reese Lighty, Bermudian Springs, 6-0, 6-0

Ashley Heacock, Delone Catholic, def. Ella Leatherman, Bermudian Springs, 6-1, 6-1

Kylie Althoff, York Catholic, def. Kali Hilfiger, Delone Catholic, 6-0, 6-0

Michalina Miller, Delone Catholic, def. Jordis Seymour, Kennard-Dale, 6-0, 6-0

Mary Elizabeth Berman, Delone Catholic, def. Mackenzie Hildreth, Kennard-Dale, 6-1, 6-2

Megan Nawn, Hanover, def. Maya Phoebus, Kennard-Dale, 6-2, 6-2

Sophia Rutledge, Hanover, def. Addie Elliott, Bermudian Springs, 7-6(5), 2-6, 7-6(5)

Baileigh Stetter, Delone Catholic, def. Leah Wildasin, Hanover, 6-1, 6-0

Class 2A quarterfinals

Paytyn Plank, Biglerville, def. Ashley Heacock, Delone Catholic, 6-0, 6-0

Kylie Althoff, York Catholic, def. Michalina Miller, Delone Catholic, 6-1, 6-1

Megan Nawn, Hanover, def. Mary Elizabeth Berman, Delone Catholic, 7-6(7), default

Baileigh Stetter, Delone Catholic, def. Sophia Rutledge, Hanover, 6-1, 6-0

Class 3A second round

Anya Rosenbach, New Oxford, def. Emory Millar-Kellner, New Oxford, 6-0, 6-0

Reagen Doll, West York, def. Frederica Kokoronis, Northeastern, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Summer Antkowiak, Susquehannock, def. Annie Socks, New Oxford, 6-0, 6-0

Kayley Skibicki, South Western, def. Jordan Haupt, Central York, 7-5, 6-1

Maaria Khan, Northeastern, def. Nicole Kline, Red Lion, 6-1, 6-2

Kaelyn Balko, New Oxford, def. Elizabeth Seymour, Northeastern, 6-0, 6-0

Allison Gayrama, Central York, def. Sierra Salazar, South Western, 6-4, 6-1

Elizabeth Tony, Dallastown, def. Ava Garman, New Oxford, 6-0, 6-2

Class 3A quarterfinals

Anya Rosenbach, New Oxford, def. Reagen Doll, West York, 6-0, 6-0

Kayley Skibicki, South Western, def. Summer Antkowiak, Susquehannock, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5

Kaelyn Balko, New Oxford, def. Maaria Khan, Northeastern, 6-1, 6-3

Elizabeth Tony, Dallastown, def. Allison Gayrama, Central York, 6-2, 6-3

Friday, Oct. 4

Class 2A and 3A semifinals, finals and consolations at South Western, noon

Class 2A semifinals

Paytyn Plank, Biglerville, vs. Kylie Althoff, York Catholic

Megan Nawn, Hanover, vs. Baileigh Stetter, Delone Catholic

Class 3A semifinals

Anya Rosenbach, New Oxford, vs. Kayley Skibicki, South Western

Kaelyn Balko, New Oxford, vs. Elizabeth Tony, Dallastown

Doubles

Saturday, Oct. 5

Class 2A and 3A first and second rounds and quarterfinals at South Western, 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 7

Class 2A and 3A semifinals, finals and consolations at South Western, 2 p.m.

District 3 tournaments

Team (to be announced)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Class 2A and 3A first-round matches at higher seeds, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Class 2A and 3A quarterfinals at top seeds, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Class 2A and 3A semifinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Class 2A or 3A final at Hershey Racquet Club, noon

Class 2A or 3A final at Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m.

Class 2A and 3A consolation at higher seed, 4 p.m.

Singles

Friday, Oct. 11

Class 2A and 3A first round and quarterfinals at Hershey Racquet Club, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Class 2A and 3A semifinals and finals at Hershey Racquet Club, 12:30 p.m.

Doubles

Class 2A and 3A first round and quarterfinals at Hershey Racquet Club, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Class 2A and 3A semifinals and finals at Hershey Racquet Club, 12:30 p.m.

