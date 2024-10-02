Open in App
    Who's running for office, and other things to know for the Nov. 5, 2024 general election

    By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    Voters will be selecting the next president of the United States and other representatives in the Nov. 5 general election.

    Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

    Voters can choose to cast a ballot through the mail. To register to vote or request a mail-in or absentee ballot, visit vote.pa.gov .

    Some important deadlines are coming up:

    • Last day to register to vote: Oct. 21
    • Last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot: Oct. 29
    • Deadline for the county election office to receive mail-in and absentee ballots: 8 p.m. Nov. 5

    Who is on the ballot

    U.S. President

    Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald J. Trump will be on the ballot .

    Tim Walz is the Democratic nominee and JD Vance is the Republican nominee for vice president.

    President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. won on the Democratic ticket in the Pennsylvania primary, but he later dropped out of the race. Harris, who serves as vice president, received the nomination.

    Third-party candidates running for the position are Chase Oliver/Mike Ter Maat (Libertarian) and Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware (Green).

    U.S. Senate

    Incumbent Democratic candidate Robert Casey, Jr. is squaring off against Republican challenger Dave McCormick .

    Third-party candidates seeking the seat are: Leila Hazou (Green), Marty Selker (Constitution), and John C. Thomas (Libertarian).

    U.S. Congress

    10th Congressional District: Incumbent Republican Scott Perry faces Democratic challenger Janelle Stelson . The seat covers all of Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties.

    11th Congressional District: Incumbent Republican Lloyd Smucker is being challenged by Democratic candidate Jim Atkinson . The seat covers all of Lancaster and part of southern York County.

    Pennsylvania State Senate

    Democratic candidate Mark Temons will square off against Republican Dawn Keefer, who currently serves as state Representative in the 92nd District.

    Pennsylvania House of Representatives

    47th Legislative District: Incumbent Republican Joe D'Orsie faces Democratic challenger Edward Ritter.

    92nd Legislative District: Democratic candidate Dan Almoney will square off against Republican Marc Anderson for the seat being vacated by Keefer.

    95th Legislative District: Incumbent Democratic candidate Carol Hill-Evans faces Republican challenger Jasmine Rivera.

    Pennsylvania Attorney General

    Two men with ties to York County are seeking the seat: Democrat Eugene DePasquale and Republican Dave Sunday .

    DePasquale formerly served as a state representative in the 95th District in York. Sunday is currently serving as the York County District Attorney.

    Third-party candidates running for the position are: Robert Cowburn (Libertarian), Justin Magill (Constitution), Eric Settle (Forward) and Richard Weiss (Green).

    Pennsylvania Auditor General

    Incumbent Republican Tim DeFoor will face Democratic challenger Malcolm Kenyatta .

    Third-party candidates seeking the seat are: Eric Anton (American Solidarity), Alan Goodrich Sr. (Constitution), Reece Smith (Libertarian).

    Pennsylvania Treasurer

    Incumbent Republican Stacy Garrity will face Democratic challenger Erin McClelland .

    Third-party candidates running for the office are: Troy Bowman (Constitution), Nickolas Ciesielski (Libertarian) and Christopher Foster (Forward).

    When mail ballots will arrive in York County

    Counties across the state had to wait for Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt to certify the official list of candidates before they could prepare and print the mail ballots. He made the certification in mid-September after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court resolved pending cases, a news release states.

    York County has the ballots ready, but is holding off on mailing them because independent presidential candidate Cornel West, who unsuccessfully has been seeking to get on the Pennsylvania ballot, has appealed his case to federal court, York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said.

    The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ruled that he will not be on the ballot, The Hill reported .

    York County has received nearly 44,000 requests for absentee or mail-in ballots as of last week, Wheeler said. That's down from 96,000 during the 2020 election during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Make sure the mail ballot counts

    Voters should follow the directions included in the mail ballot packet.

    The completed ballot must be placed inside the secrecy envelope. Voters also need to sign and mark the current date on the outer return envelope, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

    As of right now, based on the current court cases, ballots without signatures or incorrect dates will not be counted, Wheeler said.

    New this year: Additional drive up location for returning mail ballots

    Voters can mail their completed ballots to the York County Elections Office, but they also have other options.

    Mail ballots can be dropped off at the York County Administrative Center, 28 E. Market St., or the elections office at York County at Pleasant Valley Road, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road in Springettsbury Township, Wheeler said.

    Voters will be able to drop off ballots at both locations this year with the drive up service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

    • Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Saturday, Nov. 2
    • Sunday, Nov. 3

    On Election Day, the drive-up service will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the downtown location.

    Voters who vote with a mail ballot can track it on the state voter services website, www.pavoterservices.pa.gov .

    Plan your visit to the polls

    Officials expect a high turnout for the presidential election.

    Wheeler suggests heading to the polls, if possible, in the mid-morning or mid-afternoon hours, when turnout tends to be lower.

    First-time voters or those who are voting at a new polling place will have to show identification, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

    As long as voters are in line by 8 p.m., they can cast a ballot.

    Election security

    York County is always looking at security for elections, and stakeholders, including the York County Emergency Management Agency, the district attorney, and others, have been working on it.

    "We are taking it very seriously," Wheeler said of safety for the voters, the ballots, the poll workers, the election staff and others.

    Will results be in on election night?

    York County plans to count the ballots on election night until all of the ones in hand are tabulated.

    "We will work until the work is done on election night," Wheeler said.

    The deadline for counties to receive military and overseas absentee ballots is Nov. 12, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

    How to check results on election night

    Visit ydr.com for election results.

    Statewide results will be available online through the Pennsylvania Department of State.

    For results in York County, visit yorkcountypa.gov .

    (This story was updated to add new information.)

    This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Who's running for office, and other things to know for the Nov. 5, 2024 general election

