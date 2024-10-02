Week 7 football preview: Spring Grove hosts Red Lion in Division I standoff

Time marches on, and so does the high school football season.

Another week of of YAIAA football brings another round of interesting matchups. Only two teams in the league, West York and New Oxford, remain undefeated. While the Division II race remaims competitive, teams across the other two divisions are fighting to keep climbing up the standings or defend their roles as king of the hill.

As Week 7 kicks into gear, we break down the three biggest games across the YAIAA this week, as well as the entire league schedule for Friday and Saturday.

Red Lion (2-4, 0-2) at Spring Grove (3-3, 1-1)

The Lions are still in the hunt for their first win in Division I, despite coming close to knocking off South Western in Week 6. They lost by 10 points despite being down by just three come halftime. Plus, Zyaire Selby and the rest of the receiving corps had a decent performance last week, which could give them a chance to follow up against Spring Grove.

The Rockets, on the other hand, got a rebound win last week after putting up 49 points against Northeastern. After a close loss to Conestoga Valley last week, a return to .500 is a solid step forward for the Rockets. Plus, the loss to Conestoga Valley showed that Spring Grove's defense has been its greatest asset this year. It might serve as the deciding factor this Friday.

West York (6-0, 3-0) at South Western (3-3, 1-2)

The Bulldogs just keep rolling. A win over then-undefeated Eastern York bolstered its record to 6-0 and locked in a winning season for the first time since 2014. There's a lot of comparisons to draw between both years for West York, but the important remains the same − the wins keep coming.

Issac Roberts is a rushing machine, and both he and Jensen Ferber can break out the passing game if needed. With players like Julius Madden and Jayden Welch, the offense has options to open the scoring early.

South Western isn't out of the running. It has a 2-1 record against Division II teams so far this season, with its only loss being dealt out by an undefeated New Oxford back in Week 3. If Bryce Graham and Auston Rollman get rolling early, like last week against Red Lion, then South Western has a shot at climbing back above .500.

Biglerville (4-2, 1-2) at York Catholic (3-3, 2-1)

A regular-season rematch doesn't come along often, but the Canners and the Irish get a chance to see how each has evolved since their Week 2 showdown.

The Fighting Irish have won three of their last four games since their last game against the Canners, and their only loss in that span was a 9-0 loss to Littlestown. Their offense has averaged 23 points against both Hanover and York Tech. As the Irish hit their stride, they have an opportunity to upset one of the top teams in Division III.

Meanwhile, the Canners are fresh off a pair of losses to Delone Catholic and Bermudian Springs, both of whom are near the top of the standings. Their loss to Delone Catholic was decided by just one touchdown, thanks to a second-half surge by quarterback Bo Forney. He'll be a considerable threat to the Irish defense this week.

Friday's Week 7 games (all 7 p.m. kickoffs)

Central York at Northeastern

Dallastown at York High

Delone Catholic at Hanover

Eastern York at Dover

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford

Susquehannock at York Suburban

Saturday's Week 7 game

Bermudian Springs at York County Tech, 10 a.m.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Week 7 football preview: Spring Grove hosts Red Lion in Division I standoff