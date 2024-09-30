Downtown Inc launches York College discount program for students, families this 1st Friday

Student discounts are available in tons of stores nationwide, and pretty soon they'll be available at shops in downtown York.

In collaboration with York College's Campus Activities Board, Downtown Inc has partnered with local businesses to offer exclusive discounts to York College students during October’s First Friday on Oct. 4, 2024.

This festive weekend coincides with York College’s Homecoming Fall Festival, an opportunity for families, staff and alumni to explore the heart of York while receiving special deals and discounts from local merchants.

"We are always ecstatic to welcome York College faculty, students and family to Downtown York, where everyone is always welcome, but are especially thrilled to see our downtown business community putting their best foot forward during YCP Alumni Weekend and Fall Fest," said Sarah O’Brien Director of Downtown Inc. "We hope to expand and extend the First Friday offerings even more in the future."

The following discounts will be available:

Several of the discounts are good throughout the semester. Check with your local merchants.

