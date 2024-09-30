Open in App
    • York Daily Record

    Downtown Inc launches York College discount program for students, families this 1st Friday

    By Lena Tzivekis, York Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyQHh_0vpIqsP100

    Student discounts are available in tons of stores nationwide, and pretty soon they'll be available at shops in downtown York.

    In collaboration with York College's Campus Activities Board, Downtown Inc has partnered with local businesses to offer exclusive discounts to York College students during October’s First Friday on Oct. 4, 2024.

    This festive weekend coincides with York College’s Homecoming Fall Festival, an opportunity for families, staff and alumni to explore the heart of York while receiving special deals and discounts from local merchants.

    "We are always ecstatic to welcome York College faculty, students and family to Downtown York, where everyone is always welcome, but are especially thrilled to see our downtown business community putting their best foot forward during YCP Alumni Weekend and Fall Fest," said Sarah O’Brien Director of Downtown Inc. "We hope to expand and extend the First Friday offerings even more in the future."

    More: Downtown York's newest eatery will serve brunch, bistro fare, Pa. spirits and more.

    The following discounts will be available:

    • Appell Center (50 N. George St.): Free tickets to the monthly Jazz in the City event with student ID.
    • Apricity Products (15 S. Beaver St.): 15% off the Make & Take Candle Bar experience.
    • Gather 256 (256 W. Philadelphia St.): Free drip coffee with any food purchase.
    • George St Brewing (125 N. George St.): 10% off coffee drinks, 15% off food with YCP student ID.
    • Green Bean Roasting Co. (100 S. Beaver St.): 20% discount on specialty beverages with student ID
    • Gusa by Victoria (46 S. Duke St.): Up to 40% off all clothing items.
    • House of Flowers (15 N. Beaver St.): 10% off for students, parents, alumni, and faculty.
    • Indigo Bleu (39 W. Philadelphia St.): 10% off regular-price items with student ID.
    • Marketview Arts (37 W. Philadelphia St.): Free soda or snack with a purchase of $25 or over; free tote bag with $50+ purchase.
    • Our Sons and Daughters (34 W. Philadelphia St.): $5 off when you spend $50 with YCP student ID (in-store only.)
    • Revolt Style Studio (26 N. Beaver St.): 20% off vintage items all weekend long.
    • The Victrolla Dance Hall (11 W. Philadelphia St.): Monthly group class registration for $40 with code YCPDNCE25 (expires Dec. 2025.)

    Several of the discounts are good throughout the semester. Check with your local merchants.

    More: Apricity: York store offering sustainable products, specialty candles and tie-dye opening

    This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Downtown Inc launches York College discount program for students, families this 1st Friday

