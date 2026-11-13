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Charleston
Retired Chief Deputy Eddie Whitlock Remembered
9 days ago
The South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police is mourning the death of retired Chief Deputy Eddie Whitlock, a charter member of FOP Lodge #3 in Charleston and a 43-year law enforcement veteran. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and fellow FOP members. More information: https://t.co/1hpgd6b3mg
This content is adapted from materials provided by South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police
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