Teens ages 12–18 are invited to York Cosplay! Con 2026 at Martin Library, featuring selfie stations, snacks, and a Teen Cosplay Fashion Show at 1:00 PM. A Trade Table will let you bring fandom items in new or very good condition and trade them for other merch. Registration is required for all teens ages 12–18 by November 20, 2026; if you plan to be in the fashion show, include your character name and description when you register. Register here: events.yorklibraries.org/event/york-cosplay-con-2026-30008

This content is adapted from materials provided by Paul Smith Library of Southern York County