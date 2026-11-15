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🏥 York, AL Nursing Jobs – Multiple RN & LPN Roles With Bonuses
York’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially in long‑term and rehab care. If you’re a nurse who likes 12‑hour shifts and solid benefits, these local roles are worth a look.
Registered Nurse (RN) – 12‑Hour Shifts
- Employer: Sumter Health & Rehabilitation (via NHS Management, LLC)
- Location: York, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33.25–$43.65/hour (based on RN experience)
- Differentials: +$3/hour nights (7 PM–7 AM) and weekend days (7 AM–7 PM)
- Sign-on bonus: $10,000
12‑hour day and night shifts in a skilled nursing and rehab setting. You’ll provide direct resident care, lead care plans, supervise CNAs, and work with a supportive team focused on quality and safety.
Registered Nurse (RN) – 12‑Hour Shifts (Alt. Application Link)
- Employer: Sumter Health & Rehabilitation
- Location: York, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay & perks: Same RN role as above – $33.25–$43.65/hour, +$3/hour nights & weekend days, $10,000 sign-on bonus, health, dental, vision, life, PTO, 401(k)
Use this Indeed link if you prefer applying off LinkedIn. Same duties and benefits, just a different way to get your application in.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – 12‑Hour Shifts
- Employer: Sumter Health & Rehabilitation (via NHS Management, LLC)
- Location: York, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.05–$29.55/hour (based on LPN experience)
- Differentials: +$3/hour nights (7 PM–7 AM) and weekend days (7 AM–7 PM)
- Sign-on bonus: $10,000
Full-time 12‑hour shifts in long‑term care and rehab. You’ll give meds and treatments, monitor residents, support CNAs, and keep documentation tight while earning extra for nights and weekends.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – 12‑Hour Shifts (Alt. Application Link)
- Employer: Sumter Health & Rehabilitation
- Location: York, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay & perks: Same LPN role as above – $27.05–$29.55/hour, +$3/hour nights & weekend days, $10,000 sign-on bonus, health, dental, vision, life, PTO, 401(k)
Same job, different link. Handy if you like applying through Indeed instead of LinkedIn.
If one of these feels right, don’t wait—pick the link that fits how you like to apply and get your name in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.