York’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially in long‑term and rehab care. If you’re a nurse who likes 12‑hour shifts and solid benefits, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sumter Health & Rehabilitation (via NHS Management, LLC )

Sumter Health & Rehabilitation (via ) Location: York, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.25–$43.65/hour (based on RN experience)

(based on RN experience) Differentials: +$3/hour nights (7 PM–7 AM) and weekend days (7 AM–7 PM)

nights (7 PM–7 AM) and weekend days (7 AM–7 PM) Sign-on bonus: $10,000

12‑hour day and night shifts in a skilled nursing and rehab setting. You’ll provide direct resident care, lead care plans, supervise CNAs, and work with a supportive team focused on quality and safety.

Employer: Sumter Health & Rehabilitation

Location: York, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay & perks: Same RN role as above – $33.25–$43.65/hour, +$3/hour nights & weekend days, $10,000 sign-on bonus, health, dental, vision, life, PTO, 401(k)

Use this Indeed link if you prefer applying off LinkedIn. Same duties and benefits, just a different way to get your application in.

Employer: Sumter Health & Rehabilitation (via NHS Management, LLC )

Sumter Health & Rehabilitation (via ) Location: York, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.05–$29.55/hour (based on LPN experience)

(based on LPN experience) Differentials: +$3/hour nights (7 PM–7 AM) and weekend days (7 AM–7 PM)

nights (7 PM–7 AM) and weekend days (7 AM–7 PM) Sign-on bonus: $10,000

Full-time 12‑hour shifts in long‑term care and rehab. You’ll give meds and treatments, monitor residents, support CNAs, and keep documentation tight while earning extra for nights and weekends.

Employer: Sumter Health & Rehabilitation

Location: York, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay & perks: Same LPN role as above – $27.05–$29.55/hour, +$3/hour nights & weekend days, $10,000 sign-on bonus, health, dental, vision, life, PTO, 401(k)

Same job, different link. Handy if you like applying through Indeed instead of LinkedIn.

If one of these feels right, don’t wait—pick the link that fits how you like to apply and get your name in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.