Yorba Linda has a few solid openings right now if you like working directly with patients and pets. These are all in-person roles with steady hours and clear pay.

Employer: IMPERIAL HIGHWAY ANIMAL CLINIC

IMPERIAL HIGHWAY ANIMAL CLINIC Location: Yorba Linda, CA (in person)

Yorba Linda, CA (in person) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (no exceptions)

, Monday–Friday, (no exceptions) Pay: From $18.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, employee discount, flexible schedule

This role is all about helping pet parents at the front desk: answering phones, booking appointments, checking clients in and out, filling prescriptions, and taking payments. Great fit if you have 1+ year of customer service (vet experience preferred) and want a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: IMPERIAL HIGHWAY ANIMAL CLINIC

IMPERIAL HIGHWAY ANIMAL CLINIC Location: Yorba Linda, CA (in person)

Yorba Linda, CA (in person) Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $40.00/hour

This R.V.T. role focuses on dentals and surgery, supporting exams, treatments, and patient care. Good match if you’re a licensed tech who wants hands-on clinical work and is comfortable documenting care and working closely with the veterinary team.

Employer: Gold Coast Dental

Location: Yorba Linda, CA

Yorba Linda, CA Type: Full-time , Sunday–Thursday

, Pay: $20–$25/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Medical, dental, retirement plan, training and development

Join a modern, privately owned practice that’s still growing, so you’re not thrown into a high-pressure rush. You’ll set up rooms, assist during procedures, take digital X-rays (if certified), and help patients feel at ease—open to both experienced DAs and motivated beginners.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.