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Yorba Linda
🏥 Yorba Linda Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Frontline Roles
5 days ago
Yorba Linda has a few solid openings right now if you like working directly with patients and pets. These are all in-person roles with steady hours and clear pay.
Veterinary Receptionist
- Employer: IMPERIAL HIGHWAY ANIMAL CLINIC
- Location: Yorba Linda, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (no exceptions)
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, employee discount, flexible schedule
This role is all about helping pet parents at the front desk: answering phones, booking appointments, checking clients in and out, filling prescriptions, and taking payments. Great fit if you have 1+ year of customer service (vet experience preferred) and want a steady weekday schedule.
PT or FT Registered Veterinary Technician (R.V.T.)
- Employer: IMPERIAL HIGHWAY ANIMAL CLINIC
- Location: Yorba Linda, CA (in person)
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $40.00/hour
This R.V.T. role focuses on dentals and surgery, supporting exams, treatments, and patient care. Good match if you’re a licensed tech who wants hands-on clinical work and is comfortable documenting care and working closely with the veterinary team.
Dental Assistant (DA & RDA)
- Employer: Gold Coast Dental
- Location: Yorba Linda, CA
- Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday
- Pay: $20–$25/hour, based on experience
- Benefits: Medical, dental, retirement plan, training and development
Join a modern, privately owned practice that’s still growing, so you’re not thrown into a high-pressure rush. You’ll set up rooms, assist during procedures, take digital X-rays (if certified), and help patients feel at ease—open to both experienced DAs and motivated beginners.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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