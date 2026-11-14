📢 Winter recreation sign-ups now open in Yorba Linda

The Winter Recreation Guide is out and should be in Yorba Linda residents’ mailboxes, full of ways to stay busy and have fun this season.

There are options for all ages, including:

Kids Night Out

Breakfast with Santa

Exercise and sports classes

Art and creative programs

Resident registration is open now.

Non-residents can start signing up on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

Look through your Winter Recreation Guide and register for your favorite activities online at YLRecOnline.com.