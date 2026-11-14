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Yorba Linda
📅 Winter recreation sign-ups now open in Yorba Linda
12 days ago
📢 Winter recreation sign-ups now open in Yorba Linda
The Winter Recreation Guide is out and should be in Yorba Linda residents’ mailboxes, full of ways to stay busy and have fun this season.
There are options for all ages, including:
- Kids Night Out
- Breakfast with Santa
- Exercise and sports classes
- Art and creative programs
Resident registration is open now.
Non-residents can start signing up on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m.
Look through your Winter Recreation Guide and register for your favorite activities online at YLRecOnline.com.
More Info: Winter Fun Starts Here in Yorba Linda! • Yorba Lin...
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