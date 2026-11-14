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Yorba Linda
📢 Free family e-bike safety meeting Nov. 16
12 days ago
📅 Free E-Bike Safety Night for Families
Thinking about an e-bike as a holiday gift? Not all e-bikes are safe or even legal for kids.
Come to a free, family-friendly meeting to learn:
- What to look for (and avoid) when buying an e-bike
- The different types of e-bikes and which are legal for your child’s age
- Rules of the road and safe riding habits
When: Monday, November 16, 6–7:30 p.m.
Where: Yorba Linda Public Library
Everyone who attends will be entered into a gift card drawing.
You can also visit the Ride Ready webpage to see more upcoming safety events.
More Info: Ready Parents E-Bike Safety Meeting • Yorba Linda,...
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