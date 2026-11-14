📅 Free E-Bike Safety Night for Families

Thinking about an e-bike as a holiday gift? Not all e-bikes are safe or even legal for kids.

Come to a free, family-friendly meeting to learn:

What to look for (and avoid) when buying an e-bike

The different types of e-bikes and which are legal for your child’s age

and which are legal for your child’s age Rules of the road and safe riding habits

When: Monday, November 16, 6–7:30 p.m.

Where: Yorba Linda Public Library

Everyone who attends will be entered into a gift card drawing.

You can also visit the Ride Ready webpage to see more upcoming safety events.