📢 Enter Yorba Linda’s Holiday Decorating Contest

Show off your holiday spirit in Yorba Linda’s annual Holiday Decorating Contest. Homes and local businesses with festive decorations can be featured on the city’s interactive Holiday Decoration Map, so neighbors can easily drive by and enjoy the displays.

To enter, submit your photos and entry details online at yorbalindaca.gov/HolidayContest by Thursday, December 17 at 10 a.m.

Both residents and local businesses in Yorba Linda are welcome to participate. Decorate your place, snap a few good pictures, and send them in before the deadline to be part of this year’s citywide holiday fun.