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Yorba Linda
📅 Holiday kickoff & tree lighting in Yorba Linda Dec. 5
12 days ago
📅 Holiday kickoff in Yorba Linda – December 5
Get into the holiday spirit with your neighbors on Saturday, December 5 along Main St. and at Yorba Linda Town Center.
Festivities start at 4 p.m. and include:
- Live entertainment
- Seasonal activities
- Shopping and dining
- Lots of holiday cheer for all ages
Then at 6 p.m., head to the fountain plaza for the big Tree Lighting Ceremony, when the community comes together to officially welcome the season.
Bring family and friends, enjoy the lights, and make an evening of it in Yorba Linda’s town center.
More Info: Light Up the Season in Yorba Linda! • Yorba Linda,...
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