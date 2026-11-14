📅 Holiday kickoff in Yorba Linda – December 5

Get into the holiday spirit with your neighbors on Saturday, December 5 along Main St. and at Yorba Linda Town Center.

Festivities start at 4 p.m. and include:

Live entertainment

Seasonal activities

Shopping and dining

Lots of holiday cheer for all ages

Then at 6 p.m., head to the fountain plaza for the big Tree Lighting Ceremony, when the community comes together to officially welcome the season.

Bring family and friends, enjoy the lights, and make an evening of it in Yorba Linda’s town center.