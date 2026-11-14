⚠️ Trash pickup may be disrupted in Yorba Linda

A strike by Orange County landfill workers is making it hard for Republic Services to dump trash. Because of this, there could be temporary pauses or disruptions in trash collection in the coming days and weeks in Yorba Linda.

The City of Yorba Linda and Republic Services say they are working together to reduce any service problems and will share updates with the community if interruptions happen.

For the latest information on landfill access and operating status, visit OCLandfills.com/Updates.