Yorba Linda November events and closures

Yorba Linda residents can drop off letters to Santa starting November 2 at any City facility, including the Library, using a template near the mailbox or their own letter, with a deadline of December 4. Students in grades 6–12 can join Youth Empowerment Service Day on November 14 to write letters, sort donations, and assemble care packages for Soldiers’ Angels (details: yorbalindaca.gov/ParksandRecreation). The Virginia De Land Theater will present The Hunchback of Notre Dame beginning November 13, with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. (more information: yorbalindaca.gov/CulturalArtsCenter). All City facilities will be closed on November 26 and 27 for Thanksgiving, and Thursday and Friday trash collection will run one day later those days.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Yorba Linda City Hall