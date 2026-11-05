🚧 Yorba Linda Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Openings

Yorba Linda has some solid hands-on roles open right now, especially if you like building, tools, and seeing real results from your work.

Below are several Construction & Skilled Trades jobs hiring in Yorba Linda, CA.

Employer: Shelton Fire Protection

Shelton Fire Protection Location: Yorba Linda, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$38 per hour , about 40 hours per week

, about Benefits: 401(k)

You’ll work in a fire sprinkler fabrication shop, measuring, cutting, threading, and prepping pipe, staging materials by job, and helping load/unload trucks and make deliveries. Great fit if you’re mechanically inclined, have a valid driver’s license, and like keeping tools and materials organized.

Employer: Landis Williams Construction

Location: Yorba Linda, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$40 per hour

This role focuses on finish and frame carpentry for homes—installing trim, doors, fixtures, flooring, siding, and more. You’ll read plans, use hand and power tools, and may also help with drywall, caulking, plaster, stucco, and rebar. Ideal if you have construction-site experience and enjoy detailed, polished work.

Employer: Cal Building Systems Inc.

Location: Yorba Linda, CA (field-based in Southern California)

(field-based in Southern California) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead commercial fire alarm and low-voltage projects from start to finish—managing field crews and subs, scheduling, quality control, and safety. You’ll do site walks, review drawings, plan installs, and work closely with project managers, inspectors, and clients. Best for someone with supervisory experience in commercial construction and a strong background in fire alarm/low-voltage systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to the right person learning on the job.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.