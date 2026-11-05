🚧 Lane closures for storm drain work on Yorba Linda Blvd

🚧 Storm drain construction on Yorba Linda Blvd through mid‑December

Crews are replacing old storm drain pipes with new reinforced concrete on Yorba Linda Boulevard between Eureka Avenue and Mountain View Avenue.

Schedule: Now through mid-December , weather permitting

Now through , weather permitting Work hours: 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Lane closures: 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays, use extra caution near workers, and follow posted signs in the area.

This project will help move stormwater more safely and efficiently during rainy weather.

Questions about the project? Contact Jason Merritt, Project Manager, at 760-599-3915 or jmerritt@wcec.net.