Yonkers has a nice mix of pet care and auto retail jobs right now. Good options here if you like helping people (and pets) and want steady hours.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Yonkers, NY

Type: Full Time

Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour

Hands-on grooming role doing haircuts, baths, nail trims, and more for dogs. Good fit if you already have grooming experience and want benefits, Petco discounts, and clear growth paths like Grooming Salon Leader.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Yonkers, NY

Type: Part Time

Pay: $10.00 – $21.50/hour

Ten-week training program where you learn bathing, brushing, nail trims, and basic grooming with support from senior groomers. Great starter job if you love animals and want to build a grooming career without prior experience.

(Same role also listed on Indeed here: Junior Groomer – Part Time)

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Yonkers, NY

Type: Part Time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping customers find the right auto parts, running the register, and keeping shelves stocked. Good for someone 16+ who likes talking to people and doesn’t mind lifting and being on their feet.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Yonkers, NY

Type: Full Time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the sales floor, support the Store Manager, and coach the team while watching sales goals, inventory, and cash handling. Solid move if you have retail experience and want to step into management in a busy, essential industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.