Sales and marketing roles in Yonkers, NY are hot right now, especially if you like commission, growth, and getting out in the field. Here are several solid options with clear pay info and room to move up.

Employer: Choice Distribution (affiliate of Kimball Midwest )

Choice Distribution (affiliate of ) Location: Yonkers, NY (hybrid, field-based)

(hybrid, field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$95,000+ first year with uncapped commission

You’ll manage a local territory, build relationships with maintenance customers, and grow a book of business selling 23,000+ MRO products. Comes with medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), and deferred comp.

Employer: Sunrun

Location: Yonkers, NY (in partner retail stores, multi-store territory)

(in partner retail stores, multi-store territory) Type: Full-time

Earnings: Average $51,408–$87,288, top performers $160,000+ (base pay + uncapped commissions)

You’ll work inside retail stores, talk with shoppers about home solar, and set appointments for the sales team. Includes hourly base pay, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid training, and strong growth and education support.

Employer: Alora Pharmaceuticals (via Inizio Engage)

(via Inizio Engage) Location: Yonkers, NY territory

territory Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $80,000–$100,000 base + incentive pay, company vehicle

This is a professional pharmaceutical sales role promoting ADHD products like Relexxii to pediatric, psych, and primary care offices. Offers full benefits, 401(k) with match, generous PTO/holidays, and tools to run your territory like your own business.

Employer: Cintas (Fortune 500)

(Fortune 500) Location: Yonkers, NY (field-based with some office time)

(field-based with some office time) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Total Compensation: $60,000–$150,000/year (base + commission)

You’ll sell facility services (uniforms, mats, safety products, etc.) to local businesses, using Cintas’ sales training and CRM to build a territory. Includes car allowance, strong medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match + profit sharing + ESOP, paid time off, and clear promotion paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can point you to similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.