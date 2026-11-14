undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Yonkers
📅 Film screening on the stray cat/kitten crisis
12 days ago
📅 Stray Cat/Kitten Crisis – Film Screening
The Yonkers Public Library is hosting a “Stray Cat/Kitten Crisis” film screening as part of its Community Engagement programs for all ages.
- Date: November 14, 2026
- Audience: Everyone (open to all age groups)
- Program type: Community Engagement
If you care about cats, animal welfare, or want to learn more about issues around stray cats and kittens, you’re welcome to attend this screening.
Check the library’s full event listing for the exact time and branch location before you go.
More Info: Stray Cat/Kitten Crisis-Film Screening | Yonkers P...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.