📅 Stray Cat/Kitten Crisis – Film Screening

The Yonkers Public Library is hosting a “Stray Cat/Kitten Crisis” film screening as part of its Community Engagement programs for all ages.

Date: November 14, 2026

Audience: Everyone (open to all age groups)

(open to all age groups) Program type: Community Engagement

If you care about cats, animal welfare, or want to learn more about issues around stray cats and kittens, you’re welcome to attend this screening.

Check the library’s full event listing for the exact time and branch location before you go.