🏥 Yonkers NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $300K

Healthcare hiring around Yonkers, NY is busy right now, from hands-on school nursing to high-level leadership. Here are a few strong options if you work in care and want your next move close to home.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Yonkers, NY (school setting)

(school setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$40 per hour

Work one-on-one with a student in a school, possibly riding the bus with them. You’ll handle trach/vent care, G-tube feedings, seizure monitoring, diabetic care, and more, with weekly paychecks, health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) options.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Yonkers, NY (on the road)

Type: Full-time (approx. 40 hours/week )

Full-time (approx. ) Pay: $22–$23 per hour

Perfect if you’re bilingual Spanish/English and like being out in the field. You’ll do blood draws (including pediatrics), label and process specimens, and handle patient info Monday–Friday with set daytime hours.

Employer: Focus Healthcare

Location: Yonkers, NY (multi-facility across NY & NJ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$300,000 annually (based on experience)

High-impact leadership role overseeing clinical operations across several skilled nursing facilities. You’ll support DONs, lead surveys and audits, manage quality and compliance, and guide strategy, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.