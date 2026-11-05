🍽️ Several Yonkers Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Around $19+/hr

Yonkers is busy right now with food and hotel jobs, especially for folks who like hands-on work and helping guests. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Yonkers, NY

Salary: $18.75 – $25.40 per hour (commensurate with experience)

(commensurate with experience) Type: Full-time

You’ll bake and decorate breads, cakes, cookies, and pastries, plus handle wrapping, labeling, and stocking in the bakery. This role is great if you love baking, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind a fast-paced, on-your-feet job with flexible shifts (including nights, weekends, and holidays). Full-time team members may be eligible for store discounts, paid time off, health benefits, and a base pay bump after 90 days.

Note: This same job is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so details are combined here.

Employer: Hyatt

Location: Yonkers, NY

Salary: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, overnight

Perfect if you’re a night owl. You’ll run the overnight front desk, check guests in and out, answer calls, and complete the night audit to balance the hotel’s daily transactions. This role fits someone with customer service or hotel experience who’s comfortable with computers and likes quiet, detail-focused work. Benefits include health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and hotel discounts.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good shifts in Yonkers tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.