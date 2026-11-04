🍽️ Yonkers Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Yonkers is busy right now with food and hospitality jobs, especially around Cross County and local markets. If you like working with people and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: 8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers, NY (Cross County)

8000 Mall Walk, (Cross County) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $25.00 per hour (starting rate)

Lead a team at a busy, well-known brand and keep service running smoothly. This role is great if you have 1+ year of restaurant leadership, a food safety cert, and want weekly pay, bonuses, benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and meal discounts.

Employer: Acme Markets (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Yonkers, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Hands-on baking role making breads, pastries, cakes, and desserts while keeping cases full and looking great. Good fit if you enjoy early shifts, have some baking or food production experience, and want flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health/401(k) benefits if eligible.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Location: Cross County Mall, Yonkers, NY

Cross County Mall, Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour + tips (at least minimum wage)

High-energy bar role mixing drinks, chatting with guests, and keeping the bar stocked and clean. Good for someone 21+ who likes a busy, social setting and wants flexible hours, meal discounts, training, and access to health benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles nearby, and it’s often easy to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.