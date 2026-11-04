📅 Monthly beginner weaving workshop at Yonkers Library

📅 Learn weaving at Yonkers Public Library

Try weaving for the first time at the library’s intro workshop held the first Wednesday of every month.

In this beginner-friendly class, you’ll learn basic weaving techniques in a supportive setting and create your own handmade piece on a loom. All supplies are provided, so you can just show up and try something new.

This arts program is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts, with help from the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Check the Yonkers Public Library website calendar for the exact time and branch location for each month’s session.