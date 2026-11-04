🚌 Yonkers Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Yonkers has a solid mix of hands-on and on-the-road transportation jobs right now. If you like working with trucks or helping drivers and customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Interstate Waste Services, Inc.

Interstate Waste Services, Inc. Location: Yonkers, NY

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, ~11:30AM–10PM)

Pay: $20.00–$52.00/hour (C level up to A level)

(C level up to A level) Work on heavy trucks and garbage trucks, maintaining a fleet of 10+ vehicles with a focus on safety. This role offers a fantastic benefits package and steady hours if you have diesel or heavy-truck experience.

Employer: Dealer Pros

Dealer Pros Location: Yonkers, NY (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour + tips and bonuses

Greet customers, park and retrieve cars, and keep the lot organized at local dealerships. Good fit if you’re 21+, have a car and a clean license, and want flexible hours in a customer-facing role.

Employer: HMD Trucking, Inc.

HMD Trucking, Inc. Location: Based from Yonkers, NY (Over-the-Road)

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: Solo: ~$1,350–$2,250/week; Team: ~$3,200–$4,500/week (split)

Drive late-model Peterbilt and Freightliner trucks with 99% no-touch freight, sign-on bonuses, and medical, dental, vision, 401k, and paid holidays. Best for CDL-A drivers with 1+ year OTR experience who are okay with 2 weeks out, 2 nights home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar roles or are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.