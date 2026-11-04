🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Around Yonkers, NY

Yonkers has a nice mix of hands-on building jobs right now, from entry-level outdoor work to senior leadership in facilities.

Here are a few solid options if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Employer: Richmond Community Services

Richmond Community Services Location: Yonkers, NY (multi-site role)

(multi-site role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive)

Lead facilities, housekeeping, laundry, maintenance, transportation, and purchasing across multiple locations serving people with developmental disabilities. This is a senior leadership role with a seat on the Senior Management Team, company vehicle access, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with 5% employer contribution), and four weeks of vacation to start.

Employer: Window Genie of Clear Lake

Location: Yonkers, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly pay + potential commissions (exact range not listed)

Outdoor, physical job doing window cleaning, pressure washing, gutter cleaning, holiday lights, and window tinting. No experience needed—they pay for all your training and coach you step by step. Good fit if you like working with your hands, talking with customers, and staying active instead of sitting at a desk.

Employer: Sproost

Location: Yonkers, NY (also Westchester & Mt. Vernon)

(also Westchester & Mt. Vernon) Type: Part-time, full-time, seasonal, and year-round options

Part-time, full-time, seasonal, and year-round options Salary: $18.00 per hour

Travel between residential and commercial buildings to keep lobbies, hallways, elevators, and common areas clean and safe. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and flexible shifts (7am–3pm or 3pm–11pm) with weekend/holiday availability and possible overtime.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.