📢 Free help for veterans at Yolo County Veterans Services

Yolo County recently held a Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony at the Veterans Services Office, located in the Herbert H. Bauer Building, 137 N. Cottonwood Street, Woodland. A new flagpole, funded by $10,000 from the County and $10,000 donated by Dave and Leah Rosenberg, now helps veterans easily spot the office.

The Yolo County Veterans Services Office offers free help to veterans, their dependents, and survivors with:

Benefits counseling

Preparing and submitting claims and appeals

Service-connected disability, pensions, health care, education, and home loans

Connections to housing, jobs, transportation, food, and medical care through HHSA and other partners

You do not need to know which benefit or form you need before reaching out. Staff will help you figure out where to start.

The office is in Woodland and also offers scheduled services in Davis and West Sacramento.

Learn more at www.YoloCounty.gov/VeteranServices.