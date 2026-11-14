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Winthrop Cross Country Wraps Up Season at NCAA Southeast Regional
By Patrick Byrne,12 days ago
The Winthrop University cross country teams concluded their 2026 season Friday at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships in Spartanburg, with several Eagles recording season-best and personal-best performances.
The women’s team finished 34th overall with 915 points in the 6K competition at the Milliken Research Center.
Janie Spicer led Winthrop with a 79th-place finish in 21:10.7, improving her previous season best of 22:13.4. Anna Conrad finished 115th in 21:51.3, also establishing a season-best time.
Allison Reese added another season-best performance, completing the women’s 6K in 23:51.7.
On the men’s side, Spencer Shealy was Winthrop’s top finisher in the 10K, placing 159th with a personal-best time of 32:11.7.
Miles Carrier also recorded a personal best, finishing in 34:19.3, while Aiden Carrier crossed the finish line in 36:08.8, also setting a personal record.
The regional championship marked the final competition of the season for the Eagles, who closed the year with several individual improvements and strong postseason performances.